infinitii ai ramped revenue growth by 16% while reducing total comprehensive loss by 46% for the nine month period ended March 31, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Today infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai" or the "Company") (CSE: IAI) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF), a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics software for Smart City water and Smart Industry infrastructure applications that rely on time-series data, released financial highlights for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2025. A complete set of March 31, 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis has been filed at www.sedarplus.ca.

Management's quarterly commentary

"We closed Q3 with a 16% year-over-year increase in revenue and a 46% reduction in our total comprehensive loss," said Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai. "Our sales momentum remained strong, driven by deeper collaborations with engineering services firms that value our leadership in smart infrastructure technology. A 2022 real-time reporting and analytics program concluded at the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts ("LACSD") resulting in an estimated shortfall of $70,000 in this quarter, but we demonstrated resilience by successfully substituting this revenue with new customer acquisitions and professional services contracts. It's important to note that this change at LACSD does not impact our longstanding contract with the City of Los Angeles."

Financial highlights for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2025

For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2025 , the Company generated total revenues of $2,063,123 compared to $1,783,032 during the same period in 2024, representing a 16% increase.

, the Company generated total revenues of compared to during the same period in 2024, representing a 16% increase. Total comprehensive loss for the nine-month period decreased by $335,594 from $775,138 in the period ended March 31, 2024 , to $419,544 in the period ended March 31, 2025 , representing a 46% decrease.

from in the period ended , to in the period ended , representing a 46% decrease. Operating expenses of $2,505,793 for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2025 declined by 3% compared to $2,577,686 in the previous nine-month period and were also quite similar during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 .

for the nine-month period ended declined by 3% compared to in the previous nine-month period and were also quite similar during the three-month period ended . For the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 , the Company generated total revenues of $678,231 compared to $675,484 during the same period in 2024.

, the Company generated total revenues of compared to during the same period in 2024. Total comprehensive loss for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 was $135,342 , compared to $188,928 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 , a 28% decrease.

Sales highlights in Q3

The City of Toronto awarded contracts to three separate engineering services firms to provide flow monitoring Remote Data Acquisition (RDA) of sanitary, storm and combined sewer locations across the city equipped with flow monitoring sensors. infinitii flowworks was the software of choice for all three firms participating in this initiative.

awarded contracts to three separate engineering services firms to provide flow monitoring Remote Data Acquisition (RDA) of sanitary, storm and combined sewer locations across the city equipped with flow monitoring sensors. infinitii flowworks was the software of choice for all three firms participating in this initiative. Through a new collaboration with BioMaxx Environmental, The Strathcona Regional District in British Columbia became an infinitii flowworks customer.

became an infinitii flowworks customer. Through its established relationship with SCG Flowmetrix Technical Services Inc. ("Flowmetrix"), the Town of Mississippi Mills in Eastern Ontario is a new infinitii flowworks customer.

is a new infinitii flowworks customer. infinitii ai also secured two professional services contracts with major municipal customers to respectively develop a new Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) application and undertake a pilot project for a new strategic application in municipal public works.

Moving forward sales highlights in Q4

Flowmetrix secured another contract to install infinitii flowworks for a flow monitoring project in the City of Moncton, NB .

. Through its established collaboration with engineering services firm TREKK Design Group LLC Inc. ("TREKK"), infinitii flowworks has been installed with four new U.S. municipal customers – the City of Olathe, KS , the City of Camden, AR , Kansas City, KS and Bentonville, AR.

About infinitii ai inc.

Trusted to provide environmental monitoring to many of the largest water infrastructure utilities in the U.S. and Canada, infinitii ai has evolved into a machine learning software leader. The Company services customers via a trusted partner network that includes engineering and IT services companies like AECOM, Core & Main, Kerr Wood Leidal Ltd., SCG Flowmetrix and TREKK Design Group LLC Inc.

infinitii ai software performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, accepts all types of data from any source and offers predictive (what will happen) and prescriptive (what should happen) analytics. Whether it's real-time, historic, wireless, satellite, SCADA or public data sets including USGS, NOAA and weather forecasts – it doesn't matter where the data originates, infinitii ai transforms raw data into actionable information. Visit www.infinitii.ai to learn more.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of infinitii ai, including the expectation of future revenue growth. Although infinitii ai believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because infinitii ai can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. infinitii ai disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE infinitii ai inc.

Nathan Rudyk, Director, Corporate Communications, [email protected], +1 778 200 2093, infinitii ai inc.