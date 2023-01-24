QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Our forests play a critical role in our environment and our economy. That's why Canada is working with our partners to plant two billion trees by 2031 — to fight climate change, ensure cleaner air, create good, sustainable jobs and protect valuable biodiversity.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, is pleased to announce $300,000 for the Association Forestière des Deux Rives for its regional capacity-building project. The contribution comes from the 2 Billion Trees (2BT) program.

In collaboration with the Conseil régional de l'environnement région de la Capitale-Nationale, Agiro and 30 organizations in the National Capital and Chaudière-Appalaches regions, the project will prepare for an increase in tree-planting efforts in urban and suburban areas through training, pooling of resources and collaboration between organizations. Different solutions will be explored to supply seedlings to all organizations, including the creation of a local community nursery.

The Association Forestière des Deux Rives, Agiro and the Conseil régional de l'environnement – région de la Capitale-Nationale shared their experiences and resources to create the Collectif Canopée in order to promote and coordinate future tree-planting activities among local community organizations, notably through the development of a foundational mapping project. Future spatial analysis will make it possible to identify potential planting sites and efficiently prioritize tree-planting efforts. This will ensure that the right tree is planted at the right place at the right time.

The Collectif Canopée will also develop large-scale greening projects to help create long-term job opportunities as well as maintain a high level of expertise among community organizations.

Tree-planting efforts across Canada have played a large part in tackling the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. As part of the Government of Canada's broader approach to nature-based climate solutions, the trees planted as part of the 2 Billion Trees program will help restore nature, create healthy forest ecosystems and increase carbon capture.

Quotes

"Canada is dedicated to helping restore and expand Canada's forests from coast to coast. Trees are essential to our lives: they capture carbon, improve air quality and support wildlife, and they are important allies in our fight against climate change. Today's investment will help increase tree-planting capacity in and around Quebec City — supporting the creation of good, sustainable and local jobs while also fighting lower emissions and supporting cleaner communities."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Climate change continues to pose a serious threat to our health, and planting trees is an important tool in tackling the climate crisis and restoring biodiversity. I salute the leadership of the Association Forestière Des Deux Rives, Agiro and the Conseil régional de l'environnement de la Capitale-Nationale, which will improve the canopy for central districts, reduce heat islands in urban areas and promote people's health and well-being."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Québec



"The 2 Billion Trees program is an important lever for organizations in the region to ensure a real increase in the canopy. After several years of exchanges between the organizations, this funding will allow us to take action for these ambitious objectives."

Julie Molard

Director of the Association Forestière des Deux Rives and President of the Collectif Canopée

Related Information

