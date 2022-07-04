"We wanted to come up with a fresh, new lineup of premium Dream Donuts that look incredible and taste even better, and we got our inspiration from some of Canadians' favourite desserts: cheesecake, birthday cake and S'mores," said Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

"Our innovation team spent a lot of time in the test kitchen transforming those flavour concepts into our three new beautiful and delicious Dream Donuts, which would look great on a dessert platter at your next barbeque or family gathering. They're so gorgeous you'll want to snap some photos for your social feeds before you let your guests dig in."

Here's a look at the new lineup of Dream Donuts, which are available now at Tims restaurants and can be ordered for delivery through the Tims app. Dream Donuts make for a delicious and satisfying treat or snack and are also available as a multipack for sharing, paired with a delicious Cold Brew or Iced Capp this summer.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cheesecake Dream Donut

Packed with rich and decadent peanut butter-flavoured cheesecake filling, this Dream Donut is also dipped in chocolate fondant and topped with colourful chocolate candy bites and a drizzle of Reese's Peanut Butter sauce.

Birthday Cake Confetti Dream Donut

This festive Dream Donut features a Birthday Cake ring donut that's dipped in strawberry fondant, showered in confetti sprinkles and then finished off with a beautiful rosette of buttercream.

S'mores Dream Donut

This Dream Donut combines the classic and nostalgic tastes of S'mores in a way that's unique to Tims. The ring donut is packed with rich, delicious chocolate filling, dipped in marshmallow-flavoured fondant and topped with graham cracker crumble and a drizzle of chocolate fondant.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

