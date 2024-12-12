OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reminds travellers that it can be extra busy at the border during the holiday season.

Every day, the CBSA works hard to protect Canadians, support the economy and ensure the safe and efficient movement of people and goods across the border. Between January 1 and October 31, 2024, we welcomed over 80.5 million travellers, made over 24,400 illegal drug seizures and seized approximately 16,400 weapons and firearms. Keeping Canada safe is keeping North America safe. Read our 2024 Year in Review to find out how CBSA is protecting the border and supporting our economy.

The CBSA is dedicated to planning and preparing for peak periods, including long weekends and summer months. We monitor traveller volumes and take measures to minimize border wait times at land ports of entry and at international airports, without compromising safety and security.

Here are some tips to help you plan for your trip:

Check border wait times and expect delays. Early mornings are the best time to cross the border to avoid wait times. The Monday of holiday long weekends tend to be the busiest. Consider an alternative port of entry with shorter wait times or less traffic. Check the port of entry's hours of operation on the official CBSA Directory of Offices and Services . If you are using a GPS application (such as Google Maps, Apple Maps or Waze) to direct you to a port of entry, consider checking different navigation options (such as fastest and shortest routes) to determine the preferred route of travel.

Be prepared to declare . Declare everything you have with you upon entry into Canada . If arriving by land, you are responsible for everything inside your vehicle. Leave gifts unwrapped. If travelling with gifts, make sure they are unwrapped or in gift bags in case border services officers need to inspect the contents. Goods purchased abroad : If you are a resident of Canada , personal exemptions allow you to bring goods, including alcohol and tobacco (up to a certain value), back to Canada without paying regular duty and taxes. Make sure you know how much you are bringing back in Canadian dollars and have your receipts readily available for the officer. Taking advantage of cross-border shopping? Between December 14, 2024 and February 15, 2025 , no GST/HST will be charged on certain items like gifts, and children's clothing. All goods entering Canada , whether they are eligible for duty and tax exemptions, must be reported to the CBSA. Flying into Canada ? Use Advance Declaration and make your customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours in advance of your arrival into Canada at participating airports. Poultry products, including turkey : Be sure to review current restrictions on poultry and birds from the U.S. before bringing these products across the border. Homemade food or leftovers containing poultry cannot be brought into Canada . Have your travel documents handy. This will speed up processing times at the border. When travelling with children , who are not your own or for whom you don't have full legal custody, we recommend you have a consent letter from the parent or legal guardian authorizing you to travel with the child. We are always watching for missing children , and in the absence of the letter, officers may ask additional questions. Travelling with pets? Pets must meet specific requirements to enter Canada . Review Importing and travelling with pets before leaving. Will you be going to the U.S. with a dog? As of August 1, 2024 , there are updated documentation requirements for all dogs entering the U.S. from Canada . For more information, visit Dogs travelling to the United States .

. Declare everything you have with you upon entry into . If arriving by land, you are responsible for everything inside your vehicle.

Are you bringing any of the following into Canada?

Restricted and prohibited goods:

Make sure you review the necessary information before attempting to bring certain items into Canada. If not, you risk having your goods seized or facing fines and prosecution.

Firearms: Leave them at home. You are encouraged not to travel with firearms. If you choose to do so, be sure to check the rules on importing firearms .

Leave them at home. You are encouraged not to travel with firearms. If you choose to do so, be sure to check the . Weapons : Restricted and prohibited goods include pepper spray, switchblades, and butterfly knives.

: Restricted and prohibited goods include pepper spray, switchblades, and butterfly knives. Narcotics : Narcotics such as cocaine and heroin are illegal in Canada . If you are found to be in possession of illegal drugs (on your person, in your vehicle, or in your luggage) you will be arrested and may be charged. The drugs will be seized.

: Narcotics such as cocaine and heroin are illegal in . If you are found to be in possession of illegal drugs (on your person, in your vehicle, or in your luggage) you will be arrested and may be charged. The drugs will be seized. Cannabis: Don't bring it in. Don't take it out. While cannabis is legal in Canada , bringing it across the border in any form, including oils containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or cannabidiol (CBD), without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada is a serious criminal offence subject to arrest and prosecution. A medical prescription from a doctor does not count as Health Canada authorization.

Not sure? Ask a CBSA officer. The best way to save time is to be open and honest with the border services officer. If you are not sure about what to declare, don't hesitate to ask!

For more information, visit the CBSA website or call us at 1-800-461-9999.

