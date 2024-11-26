TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - On October 25th, a Canadian air passenger arrived at the Toronto Pearson International Airport with a scheduled departure flight to Germany. An outbound baggage examination by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) found approximately 45 kilograms of cannabis concealed inside her luggage.

The CBSA seized the cannabis and arrested the traveller. As a result, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Toronto Airport Detachment has charged Renee Ashanta Henry (21) with:

Possession for the purpose of Export contrary to section 11(2) of the Cannabis Act.

Renee Henry was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on December 5, 2024.

"Although cannabis is decriminalized in Canada, it is still illegal to carry any amount of cannabis on international flights, or amounts exceeding personal use on domestic flights. This latest arrest again highlights the fact that if a passenger chooses to smuggle cannabis, they will be arrested and charged with serious criminal drug smuggling charges."

- Inspector John McMath Officer in Charge, RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment.

"I am proud of our officers in the Greater Toronto Area Region for intercepting this attempt at smuggling illegal cannabis across the border. This seizure is one more example of our collaboration with law enforcement partners to protect our communities from illegal activity."

– Lisa Janes, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Greater Toronto Area Region

Fast Facts

The CBSA screens goods, including commercial cargo and courier shipments, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians. For the latest CBSA enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

The RCMP supports the CBSA's mandate at the ports of entry from inbound and outbound criminal threats through criminal investigations and prosecutions.

With a presence across Canada , the RCMP is uniquely positioned to protect our border between ports of entry, but also conduct follow-up investigations when necessary.

, the RCMP is uniquely positioned to protect our border between ports of entry, but also conduct follow-up investigations when necessary. The RCMP and the CBSA work closely in an investigative capacity, along with other domestic and international law enforcement partners, to combat the impact that cross border criminal activity is having on our communities.

If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

