Travel to New Horizons: AIR MILES Unveils New Travel Booking Platform

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - With travel back and top of mind for Canadians, the AIR MILES® Reward Program (AIR MILES) announces the launch of AIR MILES Travel, an all-new booking platform. The innovative and improved platform offers collectors the ability to book all travel in one place and offers unprecedented earning opportunities, with more choice and enhanced flexibility.

AIR MILES Travel has introduced more ways to earn Miles, effectively setting the program apart from the competition by giving up to 12.5 per cent* in value back to travel-booking collectors. AIR MILES Travel puts the choice back in the hands of the collector as they select how they want to pay. Collectors can pay for travel with their credit card and earn Miles, or use Dream Miles to fund their flight, car, hotel and more. Alternatively, collectors can choose a combination of both – ideal for continuing to build your balance while still leveraging Miles earned. Finally, collectors will soon have the option to finance their trip, with the launch scheduled later this year.

Beyond the choice and flexibility, AIR MILES Travel offers more value to the program in general, such as:

Powerful earn rates for standalone travel bookings (varies by Onyx, Gold, and Blue collectors)

Earn up to 5x the Miles on bundled trips anywhere in the world (i.e., flight and accommodations or flight and car rentals)

Collectors will experience enhanced value when paying with a BMO AIR MILES Mastercard or a BMO AIR MILES World Elite Mastercard, as they will also earn 3x the Miles on the total credit card spend

Additional travel partners such as leading international and domestic airlines as well as alternative lodging options such as all-inclusive hotels and vacation homes

More travel options like tours, excursions, theme park tickets, and more to offer collectors a breadth of travel experiences around the world

Flexibility to book everything – from flights to hotels to extras - all in one platform

AIR MILES is working with market-leading airline, hotel, and car rental providers, and is continuously expanding its roster of trusted travel suppliers to enrich the product offering for collectors on the new platform. After booking on AIR MILES Travel, collectors are invited to use the Reward Miles earned to redeem for daily essentials like gas and groceries using Cash Miles™ or reward themselves with merch, fun experiences, or more travel using Dream Miles™.

"The enhancements we've made to our travel booking platform are a game changer for collectors, aligned with AIR MILES' reinvigorated commitment to increasingly invest in new ways to earn and redeem" says Shawn Stewart, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. "AIR MILES Travel has been enhanced to ensure an exceptional and seamless travel-booking experience, showcasing the richest travel earning opportunity in the market, and thus, highlighting the improved value of being an AIR MILES collector."

*Based on an Onyx collector, bundling products, and paying with a BMO AIR MILES World Elite Mastercard.

The AIR MILES Reward Program is one of Canada's most recognized loyalty programs, with over 10 million active collector accounts, representing more than half of all Canadian households.

AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global, and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate marketing activities and ROI. It's the only loyalty program of its kind to give collectors the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events, and attractions, or instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations.

