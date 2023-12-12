Download the Air Canada mobile app

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada today released its top travel tips to help customers travel like an expert during the peak holiday period, which runs from mid-December until January 7.

"This holiday season, more than 3.25 million customers are expected to travel with Air Canada and we are operating up to 1,200 Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Express flights globally, every day. In addition to being operationally ready with staffing, equipment, and contingency plans, we're monitoring weather and other events, and will be adjusting as required to safely transport customers and their baggage to their final destinations," said Tom Stevens, Vice President, Customer Experience and Operations Strategy. "Being travel ready extends to the range of new digital self-serve and tracking tools we've launched in the Air Canada mobile app for our customers, to smooth the travel journey with information readily available at their fingertips. On behalf of the 38,000 people who work for Air Canada worldwide, and we wish all of our customers the very best of the season and look forward to welcoming you onboard."

Here are Air Canada's top five holiday travel tips, plus a special bonus tip for keeping in touch with loved ones over the course of the journey:

1. Download Air Canada's free mobile app from the Apple App store or GooglePlay.

Travellers who have downloaded and are using the Air Canada mobile app rate it very positively, and on average access it three times over the course of the travel journey. Designed with navigating an airport in mind, all key functions can be used with one hand. Here are some of the top activities Air Canada travellers use the mobile app for:

Check-in and download of digital boarding passes.

Get automatic updates to boarding passes.

Track flight times, gate changes, inbound flight status and walking directions to departure gates at 12 of Air Canada's most frequent destination airports.

Within Canada , receive tracking updates for checked baggage on flights and carousel pick up information.

2. Check-in 24 hours prior to departure via the app or online at aircanada.com.

At time of check-in, ensure your travel contact information is accurate so Air Canada can relay any flight and travel updates directly to you through email and/or SMS.

Check and ensure you're aware of baggage cut off times for your departure.

Check the digital boarding pass for recommended airport arrival time, baggage drop cut-off times, the latest gate location, and boarding time.

In the event of flight disruption, you will receive revised flight information including new flight times and rebooking information through notifications sent to via email or SMS.

3. Ensure you have all required valid travel documents for your destination

ID must match the name on ticket.

Valid government-issued ID is required to board all commercial flights.

Certain countries may have additional entry requirements such as visas.

Review the available services that many airports offer such as expedited or reserved spots in pre-boarding security screening.

4. Pack smart. Stay within your allowable baggage limits.

Experts agree most people pack too much, so consider carefully what you need to take and check your baggage if you can. Tips when packing bags:

Know your baggage number, size and weight limits, and stay within them for both checked and carry-on baggage.

Place your name and contact information inside checked bags as well as on external baggage tags. In the unlikely event that external airline baggage tags become detached, the information inside will help the bag find its way back to you.

Always keep keys, money, medication, laptops and valuables in a carry-on bag that fits under the seat in front.

Don't forget to check the requirements for pre-boarding security screening, including liquid limits, keeping presents unwrapped, and more here.

5. Arrive at the airport on time and navigate terminals

The Air Canada app provides recommended arrival times and terminal information, and outlines the three key steps to get you on your way quickly:

Step 1 – Head to a self-serve kiosk and print and fasten your tag.

Step 2 – Check your bag at the drop-off station.

Step 3 – Head to security and on to the gate to relax before boarding.

Bonus travel tip: Aeroplan members can text for free onboard, sponsored by Bell, on all Wi-Fi equipped aircraft. To use free texting, ensure you add your Aeroplan number to your booking before you complete your check-in. Not an Aeroplan member? Join now.

