Transport Minister Alghabra announces five reappointments at VIA Rail Inc.

OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced five reappointments at VIA Rail Inc.:

Françoise Bertrand (Montréal, Quebec ) reappointed as chairperson of the Board of Directors for a term of 18 months.

) reappointed as chairperson of the Board of Directors for a term of 18 months. Naella-Kathy Baig (Montréal, Quebec ) reappointed as a director of the Board of Directors for a term of three years.

) reappointed as a director of the Board of Directors for a term of three years. Jonathan Franklin Goldbloom (Montréal, Quebec ) reappointed as a director of the Board of Directors for a term of four years.

(Montréal, ) reappointed as a director of the Board of Directors for a term of four years. H. Glenn Rainbird ( Belleville, Ontario ) reappointed as a director of the Board of Directors for a term of two years.

( ) reappointed as a director of the Board of Directors for a term of two years. Gail Louise Stephens ( Victoria, British Columbia ) reappointed as a director of the Board of Directors for a term of four years.

The appointees come from diverse backgrounds, with experience in a number of fields, and are active members in their communities. They bring a wide array of knowledge and expertise to their positions.

These Canadians were appointed under the Government of Canada's open, transparent and merit-based Governor in Council appointment process, striving for gender parity and seeking to reflect Canada's diversity.

VIA Rail Inc. is a Crown corporation that operates Canada's national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada. The Board of directors of VIA Rail Inc. is currently composed of eleven part-time directors, a part-time Chairperson, and a full-time President and Chief Executive Officer.





"These appointments will ensure continued good governance in our transportation sector. I want to wish them every success as they continue to serve in their roles."

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments to 53 portfolio organizations, which include:

8 Crown corporations;



4 administrative tribunal/agencies;



21 Canadian Airport Authorities;



17 Canada Port Authorities; and



3 shared governance organizations.

