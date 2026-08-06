The Government of Canada announces expanded air transport agreement between Canada and Nigeria

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Expanding Canada's international air transport agreements strengthens trade and investment, improves global connectivity, and creates new opportunities for Canadian businesses and travellers.

Today, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, announced an expanded air transport agreement with Nigeria. The expanded agreement allows for direct flights between Canada and Nigeria for the first time, improving connectivity while supporting Canada's efforts to diversify trade and deepen commercial engagement with one of Africa's largest economies.

The expanded agreement includes:

The right for Canada and Nigeria to designate multiple airlines to operate scheduled air services between the two countries

A capacity allowance of 14 weekly passenger flights and 10 weekly all-cargo flights for the airlines of each country

Fifth freedom rights for all-cargo flights (the ability to operate flights between two foreign countries if the flight either starts or ends in the airline's home country)

Quotes

"By expanding our air transport agreements, we are creating new opportunities for Canadian airlines and giving travellers more choice. The newly expanded Canada-Nigeria Air Transport Agreement will strengthen our economic ties, support tourism and trade, and making it easier for people and businesses in both countries to connect."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"I've seen that strength firsthand in communities like Brampton, home to one of the largest Nigerian Canadian communities in the country. As a key economic partner, Nigeria offers opportunities for Canadian businesses and workers, while providing access to a growing market and expanding industries. This agreement will help deepen our commercial partnership, support Canada's trade diversification, and bring families and communities closer together."

The Honourable Maninder Sidhu

Minister of International Trade

Quick facts

The population of Nigeria is more than 237 million.

Nigeria is a powerhouse of entrepreneurship, driven by a young population.

Over 25,000 Nigerians hold study permits for Canada as of March 31, 2026.

The Canada-Nigeria Air Transport Agreement (code-share only) was negotiated in 2014 and signed in March 2025. This is the first expansion of the agreement since 2014.

Nigeria was Canada's 38th-largest international air transport market in 2025 and is now its third-largest bilateral air market in Africa (following Morocco and Algeria).

The Canada-Nigeria air transport market has more than doubled in size in the previous ten years, indicative of strong people-to-people and commercial links.

The Government of Canada is continually working on new and expanded air transport agreements to improve Canada's international connectivity and provide more options for travellers and shippers.

Canada has air transport agreements or arrangements covering more than 125 countries.

Visit Transport Canada's website.

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SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-327-5918; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]