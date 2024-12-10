TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - In a joint resolution, Canada's Information Commissioners and Ombuds are pressing their respective governments to adopt a new standard of transparency by default in the development, management, and delivery of government services. This federal, provincial, territorial resolution calls for transparency to be built into the early design and implementation of new systems, administrative processes, and governance models.

Government information belongs to the public and public institutions should proactively make information accessible to the people they serve. In today's digital age, never has this been more necessary to counter misinformation and disinformation, say Canada's information regulators.

A culture of transparency and accountability must be the norm, firmly embedded in the day-to-day operations of government at all levels. Such a culture must be encouraged among all public service staff, including political staff conducting government business.

"Transparency is not just a nice-to-have in delivering government services, it's an integral part of the service itself," said Patricia Kosseim, Ontario's Information and Privacy Commissioner. "Government services designed and delivered with transparency in mind are inherently better services. When transparency is built into the very design of public services, it enhances the robustness of government decisions and actions made in developing those services, demonstrates confidence in their quality, and ultimately engenders public trust and adoption of those services."

