TORONTO, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Education Week is an opportunity to celebrate the vital role education plays in building a strong, informed, and inclusive society. As children and youth spend more of their lives online, it is also a timely reminder of the growing importance of digital literacy, privacy education, and responsible digital citizenship.

With teachers already planning for the next school year, the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (IPC) is marking the occasion by promoting resources to help schools and educators protect children's privacy and equip the next generation to navigate digital spaces safely and confidently.

"Children and youth deserve to grow up with the skills and confidence they need to navigate the digital world safely, responsibly, and with respect for their own and others' privacy," said Patricia Kosseim, Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario. "By teaching privacy early — at school and at home — we can empower young people with the knowledge and agency they need to protect themselves, make good decisions, and thrive in our increasingly digital world."

Children and Youth in a Digital World is a strategic priority for the IPC, focusing on championing the access and privacy rights of Ontario's children and youth by promoting their digital literacy and digital rights, while holding institutions accountable for protecting the children and youth they serve. To support this work, the IPC has developed several tools and initiatives for schools, educators, parents, and young people, including:

Digital Privacy Charter for Ontario Schools: The charter outlines 12 commitments schools can make to strengthen privacy protections for students and build trust with students and families. The IPC is urging schools to sign the pledge before the 2025-26 school year.

Privacy Pursuit! lesson plans (Grades 2–8): Developed with MediaSmarts, these classroom-ready lessons align with Ontario's updated curriculum and help teachers engage students in learning privacy skills, spotting online risks, and reflecting on their digital footprint. Each lesson pairs with the IPC's Privacy Pursuit! activity booklet.

Privacy Pursuit!: This free activity booklet is filled with fun puzzles and games to help children learn how to protect their privacy online, spot scams, and build empathy for others. It's ideal for families to use during game night or one-on-one time with the kids.

Youth Ambassador Toolkit: Developed with input from the IPC's Youth Advisory Council, this toolkit has everything students aged 12+ need to lead peer-to-peer conversations about privacy rights, digital literacy, and protecting personal information.

Info Matters podcast: Covers issues relating to students including, empowering women and girls in the digital world, teaching kids about privacy, growing up online, technology in the classroom, and teens, technology, and privacy.

IPC's Instagram channel @ipc.ontario is a space just for youth, with simple tips, comics, and videos on protecting privacy, making smart digital choices, and understanding their rights.

Education Week runs from May 5 to 9, 2025, celebrating the role of education in shaping the next generation. Take the pledge now and sign the digital charter!

The IPC encourages educators, parents, and youth to explore its tools and resources to support privacy education and help children and youth build the knowledge and skills they need to be safe, informed, and confident online.

