Translation of Bible into Mohawk language published

KANESATAKE, QC, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Three events this fall celebrate the accomplishment of one man and the community around him. It took Harvey Satewas Gabriel about 17 years to complete the translation of the Bible from English into Mohawk, with encouragement from his wife, Susan, and the support of Kanesatake United Church, the Canadian Bible Society, The United Church of Canada Foundation, and the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake.

The cover of the Mohawk translation of the Bible. (CNW Group/United Church of Canada)

Gabriel's devotion, knowledge and artistry in the complete translation he has produced was fostered by generations of women in his family and in the communities of Kanesatake and Kahnawake, who were devoted to the Mohawk language. A United Church member since 1954, Gabriel expanded the foundational translation of the Gospels into Mohawk completed by his great-grandfather, Sosé Onasakenrat (Rev. Joseph Swan, d. 1881), in the mid-1800s.

In 1999, a group was established to translate 2nd Corinthians, including three retired teachers from Kahnawake: Doris Montour, Josie Horn and Charlotte Provencher; an Elder from Kanesatake, Madeline Montour, and chairperson, Mavis Etienne. They translated Esther, Ruth and Proverbs. When this group dissolved, Harvey began on his own to translate the remaining 58 books of the Bible.

Preserving language enables future generations to engage in their rich culture in an essential way. Without understanding dialect-specific phrases and expressions, the vital wisdom of a culture can be lost.

"Harvey's primary focus is 'The Word,' especially in Mohawk Language," says Susan Gabriel. "His favorite passage from the Bible is First John, 'In the beginning was the Word.' He always remembers the first time he heard that in church, and he asked his mother why we don't have a Mohawk Bible? That question always remained on his mind, and when asked by ministers to provide a translation of short Scriptures, he did so and read them in church. He is happy that the whole Bible is not only translated, but printed and available for all Mohawks; the language will not be lost, because every word you will ever need is in there for all time."

Those who partnered on this project took great care and effort to ensure proper language interpretation and translation. Working in agreement with the Mohawk Nation, collaborators listened to each other and learned, in order to move the project forward. At the request of Indigenous Ministries and Justice and their granting bodies, The United Church of Canada Foundation provided a grant from the Dorothy Jenkins Fund to help complete translation.

The translation will be available in hardcopy, with digital and audiobook formats being considered. The Gabriels have designated all profits from the sale of the Bible to go to Indigenous language projects, through the Indigenous Church and the Foundation.

EVENT #1: Kanesatake United Church, Kanesatake, QC

A dedication of the Mohawk Bible is set to take place in the Gabriels' home community, Kanesatake, QC, on Sept. 9. The event will include a worship service at Kanesatake United and a midday feast.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Kanesatake United Church, 209 Des Anges, Kanesatake, QC; a banquet will follow at 12:30 p.m., at Ratihente High School, 681-A Rang Ste Philomène, Oka, QC J0N 1E0

EVENT #2: Canadian Bible Society, Caledonia, ON

The Canadian Bible Society will celebrate the publication of the Mohawk Bible with a dinner and a program that tells the story of the translation of the Bible into Mohawk, including its early history and highlighting the recent work to finish the translation. Members from the local community, including some from other Mohawk communities, will be in attendance, as will the Moderator of The United Church of Canada, The Right Rev. Dr. Carmen Lansdowne. Doors will open earlier for a reception.

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at 6 p.m.

WHERE: MontHill Golf & Country Club, 4925 Hwy 6, Caledonia, ON.

EVENT #3: Montreal City Mission and St. James United Church, Montreal, QC

A Montreal City Mission – St. James Movable Feast honouring Sosé Onasakenrat (Rev. Joseph Swan, d. 1881), Kanesatake Mohawk leader, Methodist minister and Bible translator; Sosé Onasakenrat is Harvey Gabriel's great-grandfather, and original translator of the gospels included the new Mohawk Bible.

WHEN and WHERE: Oct. 1, 2023



11 a.m. à Service at St. James , including a presentation of copies of the new Bible to St. James and Montreal City Mission (MCM)

à Service at , including a presentation of copies of the new Bible to and Montreal City Mission (MCM)

Noon à Guided historical walk from St James to the Mt. Royal Cemetery grave of Sosé Onasakenrat.

to the Mt. Royal Cemetery grave of Sosé Onasakenrat.

1:30 p.m. à Graveside gathering with Mohawk elders

A commemoration ceremony with light refreshments to follow. Register at [email protected].

The United Church of Canada acknowledges that its buildings and ministries, from coast to coast to coast, are on traditional territories of Indigenous Peoples. Our vital, innovative and healing ministries are supported by generous Mission & Service donations.

SOURCE United Church of Canada

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Ronda Parkes (she/her), Director of Communications, Organizational Development and Strategy, The United Church of Canada/L'Église Unie du Canada, [email protected], 647-971-2212