ATHABASCA, AB, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Athabasca County will have a transit feasibility study and a new vehicle for the community after a combined investment of more than $186,356 from the federal government, Athabasca County, the Town of Athabasca and the Village of Boyle.

Community transit in Athabasca County, a rural region north of Edmonton, serves residents who are primarily seniors, vulnerable individuals and those with mobility challenges. The Community Transportation Program, managed by Athabasca County and jointly funded by the Town of Athabasca, Village of Boyle, and Athabasca County, supports the day-to-day and accessible needs of residents in the region. The purchase of a new, fuel-efficient vehicle will improve transit service in the area and provide modern accessibility and safety features for users. This new vehicle will supplement three other on-demand vehicles that have been operating for over three decades, helping to expand capacity and ensure reliable and sustainable transit accessibility for the community.

Additionally, a transit feasibility study will explore how the expansion of the Community Transportation Program can improve service and resources over the long-term. The plan will include reviewing the existing transit network for areas of improvement, comparing transit services with those in similar communities, consulting with the community for user experience, and determining asset replacement and maintenance timelines.

Quotes

"Supporting local transit for rural communities in Alberta helps residents access essential programs and services while staying connected to their community. The addition of a new vehicle, combined with long-term transit planning for Athabasca County, will provide residents with accessible, reliable transportation for their everyday needs."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada



"This collaboration marks the advancement of the Community Transportation Program. With the community's need for public transportation more than doubling, the addition of a new handibus will ensure our seniors and residents with mobility barriers have access to transit when they need it. We are also excited to learn how the feasibility study can address the growing demand for transit beyond our existing network to the surrounding summer villages. On behalf of Athabasca County and our region, we are most appreciative of the federal government's support and commitment to helping our residents who utilize this program."

Tracy Holland, Reeve of Athabasca County



"As the population ages, we need to identify gaps in our transit service, ensure our vehicles and infrastructure are maintained, and plan ahead so we're ready for what's coming. With this funding, we can build a 10-year plan that helps our residents to stay in their homes as they age and build a transit program with sustainability at its core."

His Worship Robert Balay, Mayor of the Town of Athabasca

"Our seniors and residents who have trouble getting around rely on Community Transportation to stay connected to the services they need. This partnership means we can help even more people in the region get access to these services, giving them dependable transit and the everyday support that makes life a little easier."

His Worship Colin Derko, Mayor of the Village of Boyle

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $151,084 in these projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF). In addition Athabasca County is contributing $23,282, the Town of Athabasca is contributing $9,229, and the Village of Boyle is contributing $2,761.

The RTSF supports a range of public transit models, including fixed-route transit, flex-route transit, demand-response transit, community shuttles and Mobility-as-a-Service. In addition to supporting rolling stocks, the RTSF fund fixed infrastructure that improves access to public transit.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

