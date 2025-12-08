TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure met with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Toronto, Ontario, to fast-track infrastructure across Canada, discuss key initiatives and opportunities to build a stronger Canadian economy.

Co-chaired with the Honourable Todd McCarthy, Ontario's Acting Minister of Infrastructure, the meeting emphasized the importance of strong partnerships and how collaborative action helps fast-track infrastructure projects.

The Government of Canada also shared an update on infrastructure priorities, including the Build Communities Strong Fund, a 10-year, $51 billion investment in infrastructure across Canada. Ministers agreed that speed is critical and acknowledged the need to move forward decisively to meet Canada's infrastructure needs. The Build Communities Strong fund will revitalise local infrastructure – the hospitals, universities, and colleges that serve our people, the roads and bridges that move our goods, and the water and transit systems that sustain our towns.

In light of the changing global landscape and the United States fundamentally reshaping all its trade relationships, causing major disruption for Canadians, the Minister discussed Buy Canadian strategies, which are aimed at leveraging government investments and buying power to support affected sectors and workers and promote jobs and growth in communities across Canada.

The past year has highlighted opportunities to strengthen Canada's economic independence. Budget 2025 is tackling that challenge head on. It also lays out the federal government's plan to build more homes and the infrastructure Canada needs. Together, we can take control and build the future we want for ourselves,

"We're working side by side with provinces and territories to deliver infrastructure that makes life better for Canadians and strengthens our economy. With generational investments in infrastructure – like the Build Communities Strong Fund – we're committed to building bold, building strong, and building together."

-- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

The last Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers of Infrastructure meeting took place in Whistler, British Columbia, on June 23, 2023.

The federal government is making generational investments in infrastructure with the launch of the new Build Communities Strong Fund.

Announced in Budget 2025, the Build Communities Strong Fund will provide $51 billion over 10 years, starting in 2026-27, and $3 billion per year ongoing, to support a wide range of infrastructure projects and help local communities build Canada strong.

Examples of Budget 2025 projects that will help build strong communities with improved local infrastructure can be found here.

