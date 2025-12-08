LONGUEUIL, QC, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly.

Central to that plan is building – major infrastructure, more homes, and strong communities. To that end, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, the federal government's one-stop shop for affordable housing, which will increase housing supply. It will also transform public-private collaboration and deploy modern methods of construction, as it catalyzes the creation of a more productive Canadian housing industry. This new federal agency will build affordable housing at scale, including transitional and supportive housing, deeply affordable and community housing, and affordable homes for the Canadian middle class. Build Canada Homes is responding to the housing challenges Canadians are facing with bold action.

Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, announced that Build Canada Homes is accepting Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) for the redevelopment of the Pointe-de-Longueuil property (also known as Longue-Rive), a prime site prioritized as one of the early Build Canada Homes initiatives, using modern construction methods to accelerate affordable housing delivery in Longueuil.

Located on the St. Lawrence River waterfront in the Longue-Rive sector of the City of Longueuil, Pointe-de-Longueuil is a multi-phase redevelopment that will transform the area into an iconic neighbourhood on a human scale. The work of Build Canada Homes will result in 1,055 homes on the site, of which 40% are non-market housing units. Upon completion, the entire site will provide a total of 5,000 homes, setting a new benchmark for scale and innovation in housing delivery.

Build Canada Homes will leverage public lands, offer flexible financial incentives, attract private capital, facilitate large portfolio projects, and support modern manufacturers to build the homes that Canadians need.

Last month, Build Canada Homes released its Investment Policy Framework and launched the Build Canada Homes portal, marking a major step forward in getting more homes built at prices Canadians can afford. Our commitment to building safe, stable, and affordable housing continues with the launch of the portal, which will provide a streamlined way to submit proposals for shovel-ready projects that increase the supply of affordable, non-market, and community housing.

Quotes

"Build Canada Homes is the fastest housing construction initiative Canada has ever seen. Through the strategic public-private collaboration outlined in our 2025 budget, our government is driving innovation in the construction sector and moving at a pace that reflects the urgency felt by Canadians. Pointe-de-Longueuil, with our planned 1,055 housing units, will be a concrete example of how Build Canada Homes is accelerating the construction of affordable and sustainable housing for Quebecers and Canadians."

--The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"Build Canada Homes marks a turning point in how we deliver affordable housing in Canada. By combining bold investments with innovative construction methods and strategic partnerships, we're not just building homes--we're building communities, and Pointe-de-Longueuil is an example of this. Every Canadian no matter where they live deserves housing that is accessible, sustainable, and built for the future."

--The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"The Pointe-de-Longueuil project is a concrete example of what Build Canada Homes can accomplish and will help better meet the need for affordable housing in Longueuil. The leadership we are demonstrating today is helping us all build a better future for our communities, in Quebec and across the country. "

--Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"I am delighted with today's important announcement for Longueuil, which will provide residents with more affordable, safe, and stable options for housing and raising their families. Projects like the one we are highlighting today illustrate the full potential of Build Canada Homes and help us better meet housing needs."

--Sherry Romanado, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defense and Member of Parliament for Longueuil--Charles-LeMoyne

"Today's announcement officially marks the first phase of the Longue-Rive project. At this stage, 40% of the 1,055 planned units will be non-profit and will meet Build Canada Homes definition of affordable housing. This is a significant milestone, perfectly in line with our vision for this sector and our entire city through our Housing Strategy. This achievement is the result of a fruitful collaboration, and I would like to commend the remarkable work of the City's teams and our partners, such as Canada Lands Company (CLC) and now Build Canada Homes, thanks to whom these new homes will be built in the near future. In the context of a housing crisis, the Longue-Rive project will do its part to provide a concrete and essential response to pressing housing needs."

--Catherine Fournier, Mayor of Longueuil

"Pointe-de-Longueuil is a bold step forward for Build Canada Homes. By prioritizing this parcel for Direct Build, we're accelerating delivery and creating housing that is affordable, sustainable, and inclusive--meeting the needs of Quebec families today and for generations to come."

--Ana Bailão, Chief Executive Officer, Build Canada Homes

Quick facts

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency with a mandate to scale the supply of affordable housing. By leveraging public land, flexible financial tools and modern methods of construction, the agency is catalyzing a more productive and innovative homebuilding industry.

Build Canada Homes has already launched Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) for Arbo Downsview in Toronto, 1495 Heron Road in Ottawa, Naawi-Oodena in Winnipeg and the Village at Griesbach in Edmonton.

Today's announcement builds on a series of measures introduced this year to make life more affordable for Canadians and help double the pace of housing construction over the next decade, including eliminating consumer carbon pricing, removing the GST for first-time homebuyers on new homes up to $1 million, and launching Build Canada Homes.

Associated Links

Build Canada Homes

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Laurence Gagnon, Director of Communications and Issues, Office of the Quebec Lieutenant, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]