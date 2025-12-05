MONTREAL, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - On December 6, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in white and purple from sunset to 1:00 a.m. in recognition of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, as well as the anniversary of the École Polytechnique de Montréal massacre.

