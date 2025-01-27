Transdev transit workers show solidarity by not wearing uniforms heading towards February strike deadline

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Heading towards a Feb. 8 strike deadline, Unifor members at Transdev (formerly First Transit) in Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island will not wear their uniforms until the company comes to the table with a fair deal.

"Transit workers move our communities," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Our members demand respect from the company, and we will support them as they bargain a fair collective agreement."

Transdev bus operators, HandyDART operators, mechanics and cleaners all removed their uniforms on Friday as a show of solidarity as talks recently broke off between Unifor and the company. (CNW Group/Unifor)

Transdev bus operators, HandyDART operators, mechanics and cleaners all removed their uniforms on Friday as a show of solidarity as talks recently broke off between the union and the company.

There are 44 conventional bus drivers and maintenance workers at Cowichan Valley Regional Transit represented by Unifor Local 114 and eight HandyDART operators represented by Unifor Local 333BC.

If both sides cannot reach a deal by the last bus on Fri., Feb. 7, 2025, then there will be a full work stoppage effective Sat., Feb. 8. This work stoppage will affect conventional transit and HandyDART, with the exception of medically necessary travel, in the Cowichan Valley.

The union is available for additional dates for bargaining, however, there is nothing yet scheduled.

The key outstanding issues in this dispute include wages, pensions and working conditions, particularly surrounding breaks and appropriate washroom facilities for operators.

"We need more government investment in fixing and growing public transit here in B.C.," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "Transit workers deserve good jobs, fair wages and not having to worry when their next break to go to the bathroom might be on their shift."

Unifor represents 21,000 members across the road transportation sector, including 7,600 transit operators and skilled trades staff working in urban transit.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For more information, please contact Unifor National Communications Representative Jenny Yuen at [email protected] or (416) 938-6157