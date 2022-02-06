OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - This year, we mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Growing up in Northern Quebec, my grandmother would show us pictures of The Queen. Her Majesty was revered in the Arctic, since the relationship between the Crown and Indigenous peoples is considered sacred.

For the past 70 years, Her Majesty has been a reassuring and constant figure of compassion and poise. She has seen the evolution of our country first-hand during her many visits to Canada, which she calls her "second home."

Much has changed in the last seven decades. We extended the hand of friendship to nations around the world. We made advancements in medical research, most recently with vaccines. We established the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and took part in its work. We saw the first Canadian named governor general, then the first woman and now, the first Indigenous person.

We should be proud of our diverse and inclusive society, and what we have accomplished together.

In communities from coast to coast to coast, people are marking the jubilee by paying tribute to the only monarch many of us have ever known.

All across the country, you will see the unique emblem created by the Canadian Heraldic Authority for this important occasion. Just one of the many commemorations during this important year.

I would like to congratulate Her Majesty on the Platinum Jubilee.

Thank you for your steadfast dedication towards our collective well-being.

Mary Simon

