MONTREAL, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - For the third edition of the Journey for Change program, Transat has partnered with Iberostar Hotels & Resorts and the University of Guelph's School of Hospitality, Food and Tourism Management for an international field study program that provides 12 students with a unique experience in the Dominican Republic. The goal of this initiative is to offer a unique hands-on experience for tomorrow's leaders in sustainable travel.

"Sustainable travel is at the heart of Transat's corporate responsibility strategy, and I'm pleased to see that the next generation is already sensitive to these issues," said Chrystal Healy, Vice President, Corporate Responsibility at Transat. "In addition, I'm particularly proud to partner with Iberostar this year, a brand who's known for its concrete efforts in sustainable development. We believe in the power of numbers and hope that students will return from their stay with a renewed desire to get involved in social and environmental issues, both at home and abroad."

The program includes a rich variety of topics and workshops, including responsible sourcing, food waste prevention and composting, coral reef rehabilitation, mangrove planting, beach clean-ups, and community centre visits.

"The strength of Journey for Change is that the destination is the classroom. Students learn about sustainable tourism while experiencing being a tourist themselves. They see first-hand the challenges that Transat and Iberostar are tackling. And together, we can find solutions to advance responsible travel," adds Dr. Statia Elliot, professor at the School of Hospitality, Food & Tourism Management – University of Guelph.

"At Iberostar, we view sustainability as a core principle that drives and guides our business. We are committed to transforming the way people perceive travel and are constantly innovating to inspire our guests to join us in creating a better future. We are delighted to welcome students from Journey for Change, as they can learn about our responsible tourism practices and discover that there are always solutions to be found. During their visit to the Coral Lab, they will gain insight into how coral studies can aid in overcoming the challenges that climate change poses to reefs," says Gabriel Martorell, Sustainability Director for the Americas at Iberostar.

The first Journey for Change trip took place in spring 2019 in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Both previous editions have provided an opportunity to meet local communities and tourism service providers, and to learn about the complex issues inherent in sustainable tourism at the destination.

About Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of holiday travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline in North America by passengers at the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international, U.S. and Canadian destinations. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, it is committed to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the destinations it serves. Transat has been Travelife-certified since 2018. (TSX: TRZ) www.transat.com

About the Iberostar Group

The Iberostar Group is a 100% family-owned multinational Spanish company with over 65 years of experience in the tourism industry, as well as entrepreneurial roots dating back to 1877. Its main line of business is Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, whose portfolio includes over 100 four- and five-star hotels in 16 countries. The Group has become an international leader, as it promotes a responsible tourism business model that revolves around caring for both people and the environment. Its pioneering Wave of Change movement reflects the company's specific commitment to the environment and the oceans, as well as its efforts to share it with society as a whole. With sustainability acting as a driving force for business, the Iberostar Group places the circular economy at the heart of its strategy and is working towards its own 2030 Agenda. This involves becoming waste-free by 2025, carbon neutral by 2030, and 100% responsible in its seafood supply chain by 2025, as well as improving the health of the ecosystems that surround its hotels, among other goals. iberostar.com

