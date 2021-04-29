MONTREAL, April 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat is pleased to announce that a funding agreement with the Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corporation (CEEFC) now allows it to offer refunds to travellers who were issued a travel credit due to COVID-19 for a trip scheduled to start on or after February 1, 2020. This policy applies to flights and packages booked by April 29, 2021. Going forward, should Transat make changes to its flight program, affected customers would also be eligible for a refund.

"We've been impatiently waiting for this moment, and we know our customers have been, too," says Annick Guérard, Chief Operating Officer of Transat. "Now that a funding agreement has been reached and the eligibility criteria have been established by the Government of Canada, we are delighted to be able to provide our customers with this long-awaited aid."

Among the parameters set by government authorities, those who have a travel credit must submit their refund request to Transat by August 26, 2021. This is why they are invited to complete the request form available at airtransat.com/refunds as soon as possible. If they originally booked with a travel agent or online travel agency, they should contact them directly.

"Travel agents have shown unwavering resilience and support since the crisis began," adds Guérard. "That's why we're pleased to confirm that commissions earned by agents will not be recalled if their customers opt for a refund."

Customers and travel agents are invited to visit airtransat.com/refunds to consult our frequently asked questions or learn about the refund eligibility criteria.

About Transat

Transat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. Under the Transat and Air Transat banners, the Corporation offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel to some 60 destinations in over 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 14 years and obtained Travelife certification in 2018. The Corporation is based in Montréal (TSX: TRZ).

Recent distinctions and awards

World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Ranked 2nd in the Travel and Leisure category and 57th overall on Forbes World's Best Employers list

Best Employers list Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

