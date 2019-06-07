Transat meets all your needs for an escape this winter

The most comprehensive selection of Sun destinations, all-inclusive packages, turnkey cruise packages and Europe trips

MONTREAL, June 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat, Canada's leisure travel specialist, is pleased to present its selection of over 30 Sun destinations for winter 2019–2020. Whether it's for travel to Mexico, South America, Central America, the Caribbean, Florida, Louisiana, Spain or Portugal, the tour operator has a host of all-inclusive vacation packages, turnkey cruise packages and house, apartment-hotel and condominium rentals to meet vacationers' various needs, regardless of their budget.

"Our expertise as a leisure travel specialist means we can offer travellers an unparalleled selection of packages in over 700 resorts," says Annick Guérard, Chief Operating Officer, Transat. "Canadians know that by choosing Transat, they can build their dream vacation. Our leadership position also means that we're always on top of travellers' needs. We offer them the type of holiday that's perfectly tailored to their needs and we make their life easier with a turnkey offer." She continues: "For example, we've expanded our selection of condominiums in our Sun destinations to meet the growing demand from travellers who are looking for a different holiday that allows them to connect more with locals and feel at home. In addition, vacationers looking to escape to the sun of Spain will now be able to do so with year-round flights to Madrid and Malaga."

A sun offer for everyone

Holidays in the sun with Transat means a choice of over 700 mainly all-inclusive resorts, including more than 25 new properties and 30 exclusive ones, as well as benefits exclusive to Transat offered in the Luxury, Distinction, Family and Solo collections.

Transat: always number one for families

Transat is proud to present its enhanced Family Collection, which includes 29 hotels, eight of which are new properties. Each of the resorts in this collection has been carefully chosen to please families of all sizes by offering kids clubs with extended hours to keep the little ones busy while parents enjoy a romantic dinner, free stay and meals for kids and free Wi-Fi. And mini-travellers aged two to 11 registered with the Air Transat Kids Club along with their families enjoy benefits, such as faster check-in, pre-boarding and priority baggage handling, as well as a the latest goodies in the members' kit, featuring all-new surprises!

New Duo package to Puerto Rico

As a leisure travel expert, Transat broke new ground several years ago with its Duo packages that let holidayers enjoy the best of both worlds by experiencing two facets of the same destination in one trip: soaking up the sun on the beach, coupled with exploring a city. With this in mind, the all-new Duo package in Puerto Rico will give travellers the opportunity to immerse themselves in the historical and cultural riches of its capital city, San Juan, while enjoying one of the three other destinations offered on the island: Ponce, Guánica or Rio Grande.

A total of eight destinations are available as a Duo package. Vacationers can discover the jewels of Havana architecture, then stroll on the pristine beaches of Varadero, or travel back in time to Cartagena and live out their castaway fantasies on the island of Barú.

An unprecedented condominium offer

Rent a turnkey condominium without hours of research on the Internet to find the perfect location, with flights, transfers and the services of a representative at destination included? This will be even easier to do next winter thanks to Transat and its new range of apartment-hotels and condominiums at some of its most popular Sun destinations, such as Riviera Maya or Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, Puerto Plata and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, as well as the Costa del Sol in Spain or the Algarve in Portugal.

Winter in Europe: activities and discoveries

Air Transat remains firmly committed to offering Europe all year round, with daily flights to Paris and London, as well as to Manchester, Glasgow, Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Madrid and Malaga.

But to escape the harsh winter climate and quench their thirst for cultural discovery, Canadians will be able to set their sights on the Iberian Peninsula. The steep cliffs and turquoise waters of the Algarve in Portugal, as well as the white seaside villages of the Costa del Sol in Spain, are becoming more and more popular with Canadians. In and around Malaga, the city with the highest average temperatures in Spain and more than 300 days of sunshine a year, travellers can choose from 70 golf courses. When travelling to Faro, on the southern coast of Portugal, they can capture the magnificent landscapes of the Algarve and combine a stopover in the Douro valley, near Porto, as well as a visit of Lisbon to savour some pasteis de nata.

And to soak up the local culture, Transat offers a selection of packages in Europe including flights, a choice of affordable hotels, transfers, excursions and more.

73 turnkey cruise packages with Transat and a few new products

With 73 itineraries sailing from 12 ports of embarkation, Transat has something for all cruise lovers. With two new direct flights from Montreal to New Orleans, on Thursdays and Sundays, Air Transat will be offering brand-new cruise packages sailing from the Louisiana metropolis aboard the Carnival Glory or Norwegian Getaway.

A new route will also be available from Fort-de-France, Martinique, thanks to MSC Cruises. In addition, Vancouver-area residents will now have access to cruises sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

A cruise package with Transat is the perfect solution for peace of mind and the opportunity to visit several destinations in one trip. Packages include round-trip flights with Air Transat, transfers and the cruise. They can be booked quickly and easily at a travel agency or on the Transat website, just like for an all-inclusive package. And thanks to Flight Protection, travellers are sure to reach the desired port on time in case of a delay.

In addition, with Transat, vacationers can prolong the fun by adding a hotel stay to their journey at sea. Trips can be extended up to 14 days before or after the cruise at no additional cost for the flight change. A wide selection of hotels is available at various ports in Florida and the Caribbean.

Book early, cruise for less

Customers who book their Transat cruise package 120 days before departure save $300 per couple. As a bonus, those who book by August 31, 2019, enjoy the following perks: a reduced deposit of only $150 and a $50 future-travel voucher.

There's still time to take advantage of the biggest Sun promo of the year

With Transat's Early Booking promotion, travellers can book their next fall and winter holidays now with a deposit of only $100. All they have to do is choose a Sun, Florida, Spain, Portugal or Duo package as well as a tour by June 30, 2019, for all departures between November 1, 2019, and April 30, 2020.

With a deposit of only $100 on any Transat Sun package, customers will get:

Transat's Price-Drop Guarantee for all-inclusive packages (if the package is available at a lower price than the one paid, the difference will be refunded up to $400 per adult and $200 per child);

per adult and per child); the option to change travel dates up to 21 days before departure;

an upgrade to Option Plus, valued at $109 , for Luxury and Distinction collection packages; and

, for Luxury and Distinction collection packages; and a $50 future travel voucher.

A contest!

Anyone who has booked a Sun, Florida, Spain, Portugal or Duo package may be one of the five lucky winners who will be refunded the cost of their vacation package (up to a maximum value of $5,000).

About Transat

Transat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands to some 60 destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 12 years, and was awarded Travelife certification in 2018. Based in Montreal, the company has 5,000 employees (TSX: TRZ).

Recent distinctions and awards

Named World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Voted Best Leisure/Charter Airline and Best Tour Operator at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

Voted Best Airline and Best Tour Operator at the Trophées Uni-Vers awards organized by the Association des Agents de Voyages du Québec

Ranked among Canada's Best Employers and first among airlines on Forbes magazine's list

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.

For further information: Marie-Annick Lalande, Advisor, Public Relations and Marketing, Transat, 514 987-1616, extension 4076

Related Links

http://www.transat.com/

