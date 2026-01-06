The pilots ratify the agreement

MONTREAL, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Air Transat announced today that its pilots have voted in favour of the tentative agreement presented by their union, thereby ratifying the new collective agreement. It covers a period of five years and will remain in effect until April 2030.

"We are pleased with the favourable vote, which ratifies the comprehensive overhaul of our pilots' collective agreement," said Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat. "This agreement, beneficial for both parties, acknowledges the progress needed to catch up to the industry and the contribution of our pilots. It also incorporates major improvements in efficiency and productivity, enabling us to continue our growth strategy. We also want to thank our customers for their loyalty and trust despite this brief period of uncertainty."

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal in 1987, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

Media

[email protected]

Media site: https://www.transat.com/en-CA/corporate/media

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.