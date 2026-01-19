MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Air Transat is set to transform the experience for travel enthusiasts with a new loyalty program designed to reward loyalty through accessible and personalized benefits. Supported by a strategic partnership with Desjardins Group and enabled by Visa, this program will multiply benefits for its customers, offering an enriched experience at every stage of their journey. The launch is planned for the second half of 2026.

This collaboration is part of a strategy that will offer travellers an innovative loyalty program with exclusive benefits and an enhanced experience. This alliance brings together two iconic Quebec-based companies, backed by one of the world's most trusted and secure payment networks.

"This strategic partnership with Desjardins, powered by Visa, is a fundamental pillar of our business strategy. It allows us to strengthen ties with our customers while accelerating sustainable value creation for Transat and its investors. This new loyalty program will enrich the Air Transat experience, voted World's Best Leisure Airline by Skytrax seven times, through a modern, simple, and flexible approach. Alongside Desjardins and Visa, we are taking a new step toward offering even more to our loyal customers at every moment of their travel experience," said Xavier Szwengler, Vice President, Marketing and Distribution at Transat.

"We are very proud to see this partnership come to fruition. We look forward to unveiling our line of credit cards that will enhance the loyalty experience offered by Air Transat. This initiative reflects our commitment to providing tangible and personalized benefits to our members and clients who travel with Air Transat, in collaboration with Visa," mentioned Nathalie Larue, Executive Vice-President, Personal Services and Community Life at Desjardins Group.

"For more than 50 years, Visa Canada has proudly worked alongside Desjardins to deliver value and innovation to their members, and we're excited to be collaborating with another Canadian institution, Air Transat, in this next chapter. Together, we're introducing a new suite of cards designed to bring more travel opportunities, meaningful rewards, and exceptional payment experiences to Canadians. Backed by Visa's global network, cardholders will enjoy secure, seamless payments wherever life takes them," said Dan Iwachiw, Vice President and Head of Product at Visa Canada.

This tripartite union is a sign of confidence and a promising future. More details will be shared in the coming months.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal in 1987, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

Image bank: transat.com/en-CA/corporate/media

Media: [email protected]

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $511.9 billion as at September 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks in 2025 by Forbes. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

Media inquiries: Desjardins Group Public Relations

514‑281‑7000, ext. 5553436

[email protected]

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

Media inquiries: [email protected]

