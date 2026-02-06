MONTREAL, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Air Transat, voted World's Best Leisure Airline at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards, proudly operated its first flights to Rio de Janeiro (GIG) this week. Flight TS272 departed Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) on Wednesday evening, February 4, while flight TS274 took off from YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport on Thursday evening, February 5. With these new non-stop services, Air Transat offers travellers seamless access to one of South America's most iconic destinations and becomes the only airline to connect Montreal directly to Rio de Janeiro.

The new Toronto–Rio de Janeiro service operates twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, until June 10, 2026. The Montreal–Rio de Janeiro route, offered exclusively by Air Transat, runs once weekly on Thursdays until June 4, 2026. Both routes are served by the Airbus A330, ensuring travellers enjoy spacious cabins and a comfortable journey.

"Inaugurating our non-stop service to Rio de Janeiro from both Toronto and Montreal is a bold step in expanding our South American offering," said Sebastian Ponce, Transat's Chief Revenue Officer. "These routes create a direct bridge between Canada and Brazil, making it easier for travellers to experience Rio's vibrant culture and for families and friends to reunite across continents. And as the only airline offering a non-stop flight from Montreal to Rio, we are proud to provide an exclusive option that brings Canadians and Brazilians closer together."

"Travel between Canada and Rio de Janeiro is a growing market, with 44,000 passengers travelling annually between these two markets, nearly half of which arrive and depart from Toronto Pearson," said Kurush Minocher, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Pearson. "Air Transat's new non-stop service responds directly to this momentum and gives our passengers even more options to reach Brazil and the legendary skyline of Rio de Janeiro. We're proud to support this route and the opportunities it creates for both business and leisure travellers."

"ADM Aéroports de Montréal is delighted to welcome this first non‑stop service to Rio de Janeiro, operated by our partner Air Transat. This new route will give travellers the chance to discover a destination known for its vibrant culture and remarkable diversity," said Karl Brochu, Vice President, Airport Operations and Air Service Development at ADM. "Beyond boosting tourism, this connection will also strengthen economic, cultural, and family ties between Quebec and Brazil. We extend our sincere thanks to all the Air Transat teams who worked tirelessly to bring this route to life."

"Air Transat will commence regular operations in Brazil for the first time, with RIOgaleão and the 'Marvelous City' as its gateway to the country. In addition to expanding connectivity with Toronto, the airline will introduce Montreal as a new international destination from Tom Jobim International Airport. This investment in Rio de Janeiro underscores the strength of the local market and the city's appeal on the global stage," added Alexandre Monteiro, CEO of RIOgaleão.

Travellers flying to Rio de Janeiro with Air Transat can also benefit from the airline's interline partnership with GOL Airlines. From Galeão International Airport (GIG), this agreement provides smooth onward connections to GOL's extensive network of destinations across Brazil and South America. These include major cities such as São Paulo, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador and Belo Horizonte – making it easier than ever to explore Brazil and beyond.

Founded in Montreal in 1987, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

