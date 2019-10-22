Transat invites Canadians to enjoy some family time… with sand between their toes

MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat, Canada's leader in leisure travel, is launching its largest family campaign yet: The Family Time Promo, which invites Canadians to dive into a sea of unforgettable moments with a South vacation. Lasting until November 17, the national multiplatform campaign includes Web, social media, radio, display and print advertising.

"This campaign reflects our desire to speak directly to families, who mainly book beach getaways to enjoy some quality time together," says Geneviève LeBrun, Vice-President of Marketing at Transat. "The campaign presents various images and a surprising video about an offbeat invention designed to remind us of the importance and irreplaceable nature of time spent with the ones we love."

On its website, the tour operator has an all-new section entirely devoted to families, at transat.com/family. It has useful information such as offers and promotions under way, hotel profiles, recommendations based on interests and suggestions for excursions.

Also, six social media content creators and their families recently flew to Mexico, Dominican Republic and Jamaica to vacation at five Transat Family Collection hotels. The resorts, which cater to families big and small, have features like kids' clubs with extended hours, free meals and stays for kids as well as free WiFi. Jasmin Shannon, Eve Mayrand, Trisha Enriquez, Daneta Budalich, and Carolane and Josiane Stratis have since posted pictures and Stories on Instagram sharing precious moments from their stays.

Air Transat's family advantages

Air Transat makes travel easier for families, with advantages such as direct flights, attentive staff, exclusive check-in counters and priority boarding for families with young children. The Kids Club welcomes mini-globetrotters aged 2 to 11 for free and gives them a membership kit filled with customizable travel goodies. And everyone is invited to keep an eye out for one of the planes adorned with the Kids Club smile and googlie eyes.

With Air Transat, families automatically get free standard seat selection. This way, children 12 and under and their parents (or guardians) sit together on board. The airline also offers a kids' meal.

About Transat

Transat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands to some 60 destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 12 years, and was awarded Travelife certification in 2018. Based in Montreal, the company has 5,000 employees (TSX: TRZ).

Recent distinctions and awards

Named World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Voted Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

Voted Best Airline and Best Tour Operator at the Trophées Uni-Vers awards organized by the Association des Agents de Voyages du Québec

Ranked among Canada's Best Employers and first among airlines on Forbes magazine's list

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.

For further information: Caroline Gagnon, Public Relations and Marketing Advisor, Transat, 514-987-1616, ext. 7020

Related Links

http://www.transat.com/

