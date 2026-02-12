Transat's Recovery is Working, vote BLUE to keep building Transat's momentum





MONTRÉAL, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Transat A.T. Inc. ("Transat") today announced that it has filed and commenced the mailing of its notice of meeting and management information circular ("Circular") and related documents (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") in connection with its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on March 10, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (Montréal time). At this year's Meeting, the election of the Board is being contested and your vote is critical. Transat is building positive momentum and is proposing an eight-person Board comprised of industry experts and experienced new and returning nominees. Shareholders are encouraged to read Transat's Meeting Materials to understand why it is important to support Transat's Board nominees.

The Circular is available under Transat's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on its website at www.votetransat.ca.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR all of Transat's eight (8) director nominees using the BLUE proxy or voting instruction form.

Transat is well-positioned to continue its progress:

Transat's Recovery Plan Is Working. Transat is delivering results and progressively bringing the company back on a profitable growth path after a challenging period. The company has stabilized operations, strengthened financial performance, preserved shareholder value, and laid the foundation for long-term value creation. As Transat enters its next phase, the proposed slate reflects a deliberate balance of continuity and complementary expertise to ensure disciplined execution and continue to build on this last year's positive momentum. The Transat Board nominees collectively bring deep experience in aviation, operations, restructuring, finance, and transformation oversight, capabilities well matched to the company's strategic and operational priorities. Transat's Board slate was developed through a rigorous, structured process, informed by constructive engagement with Transat's shareholders and overseen by a special committee of the Board and the Chair of the Human Resources and Governance Committee.

Key Large Shareholder Support. As the result of Transat's engagement with each of the Fonds de solidarité des travailleurs et travailleurs du Québec (FTQ) ("Fonds de solidarité FTQ") and La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec ("La Caisse"), together holding 16.1% of the voting shares, two of the nominees have been nominated by the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and La Caisse in accordance with support and voting agreements. Their nominations, together with the reduction in the size of the Board and the nominations of two other new independent nominees, represent a responsible evolution of Transat's governance, ensuring shareholder representation within a balanced and independent structure.

The Board also offered Financière Outremont one Board seat, consistent with its ownership position of less than 10% of the company's outstanding shares; Financière Outremont declined this reasonable proposal.

Diverse, Industry-expert and Experienced Board:

Transat is recommending the election of the following eight (8) director nominees:

Christiane Bergevin: A new independent nominee, Ms. Bergevin has served in executive roles at major enterprises for more than 35 years, including Hydro One and Desjardins Group. Currently the President of Bergevin Capital, Ms. Bergevin is a director of IAMGOLD Corporation, Azimut Exploration Inc. and RATP Dev (France), one of the world largest public transport operators worldwide.





Vote your BLUE Proxy

To have your say in Transat's future, vote your BLUE Proxy online, by mail or over the phone. For questions or if you require voting assistance, contact Transat's proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group by email at [email protected], or by texting "INFO" to, or calling, 1-877-452-7184 (North American toll-free) or 1-416-304-0211 (International).

How Registered Shareholders Can Vote BLUE

Internet: Go to www.meeting-vote.com and follow the instructions. You will need your 13-digit control number that appears on your BLUE Proxy or in the email TSX Trust sent you.





Proxy or in the email TSX Trust sent you. Phone: Call 1-888-489-7352 (toll free in North America). You will need your 13-digit control number that appears on your BLUE Proxy or in the email you received from TSX Trust.





Proxy or in the email you received from TSX Trust. Fax or email: Complete the BLUE Proxy and send it to TSX Trust by fax at 1-416-595-9593, or scan and email it to TSX Trust at [email protected] .





Proxy and send it to TSX Trust by fax at 1-416-595-9593, or scan and email it to TSX Trust at . Mail: Complete and return your BLUE Proxy in the prepaid envelope provided.

How Beneficial Shareholders Can Vote BLUE

Internet: Go to www.proxyvote.com and follow the instructions. You will need your 16-digit control number that appears on your BLUE VIF (voting instructions form) or in the email you received.





VIF (voting instructions form) or in the email you received. Phone: For shareholders in Canada, call 1-800-474-7493 (for service in English) or 1-800-474-7501 (for service in French). For shareholders in the U.S., call: 1-800-454-8683.You will need your 16-digit control number that appears on your BLUE VIF or the email you received.





VIF or the email you received. Mail: Complete and return your BLUE VIF in the prepaid envelope provided.

Shareholders are encouraged to read the detailed voting instructions found in the Circular https://www.votetransat.ca/en/downloads-english/ under "General Proxy and Meeting Matters."

The Board also released a letter to shareholders in conjunction with the filing of its Circular. The full text of the letter is as follows: https://www.votetransat.ca/en/downloads-english/

About Transat

Founded in Montreal in 1987, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of leisure travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international destinations. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, it is committed to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the destinations it serves. Based in Montreal, Transat has nearly 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. (TSX: TRZ) www.transat.com

For more information

Media

Andréan Gagné

Senior Director, Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Responsibility

[email protected]

514 987-1616, ext. 104071

Financial analysts

Jean-François Pruneau

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

514-987-1660, ext. 104567

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.