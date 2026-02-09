MONTREAL, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Air Transat announces the temporary suspension of all flights to Cuba until April 30, 2026, following the rapid developments of the past few hours and the announcement by Cuban authorities of an anticipated aviation fuel shortage at destination airports.

At this time, Air Transat's priority is to ensure the orderly return of its customers currently at destination. The company is in the process of organizing repatriation flights to bring its customers back to Canada, which will be scheduled over the coming days. The aircraft deployed for these operations will carry the necessary fuel to operate these flights.

Depending on how the situation evolves, flights to Cuba may resume as early as May 1, 2026. Air Transat will continue to closely monitor developments and will provide timely updates as new information becomes available.

For customers

Travellers currently in destination who booked a Transat all‑inclusive package can rely on the support of on‑site representative teams, who remain available to answer questions. Those who booked a flight directly with Air Transat or a package including an Air Transat flight through another tour operator may contact the destination assistance service using the phone number that will be provided to them for ongoing support until their return home.

Air Transat will reach out to all customers currently in destination to share details about their return flights.

All existing bookings for travel to Cuba scheduled between February 11 and April 30, 2026 will be automatically cancelled and refunded to the original form of payment on file. No action is required from customers.

Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc.

