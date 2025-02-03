MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Transat A.T. Inc., a leisure travel reference worldwide, operating as an air carrier under the Air Transat brand, announces that it has agreed, under certain conditions, with the Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corporation, to extend the maturity of its $312 million unsecured financing obtained through the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility ("LEEFF"). The maturity of the LEEFF unsecured credit facility, initially set for April 29, 2026, is now extended to April 29, 2027.

Concurrently, the maturity of the $50 million revolving credit facility agreement and the $41 million LEEFF secured credit facility agreement are extended from February 1, 2026, to November 1, 2026.

Founded in Montreal 37 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of leisure travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2024 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international destinations. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, it is committed to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the destinations it serves. (TSX: TRZ) www.transat.com

