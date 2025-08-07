MONTREAL, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Transat, a subsidiary of Transat A.T. Inc. (the ''Company''), has entered into an engine sale and leaseback agreement for two Pratt & Whitney GTF1 spare engines with Rolls-Royce & Partners Finance (RRPF) Engine Leasing Limited. The transaction, valued at US$45 million, will allow the airline to increase its liquidity while continuing to use the spare engines on an as-needed basis to power its A321LR fleet. Proceeds from the sale will be used to partly repay the Company's debt and/or redeem outstanding preferred shares and to fund its operations.

_______________________________ 1 Geared Turbofan ('GTF')

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal in 1987, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

About Rolls-Royce & Partners Finance

Rolls-Royce & Partners Finance (RRPF) was established as a separate business in 1989 by Rolls-Royce and its financial partners. Today it supports over 70 airlines around the world from established flag carriers to the big airlines of the future. RRPF's customers don't just fly Rolls-Royce engines, so it also provides sale and lease back finance for CFM, Pratt & Whitney and GE spare engines. Our shareholders are Rolls-Royce and GATX. www.rrpf-leasing.com

