Transat attains Performance + level of ICI on recycle + program

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat A.T. Inc. has earned Performance + attestation from the ICI on recycle + program for a three-year period. Created in 2003 by RECYC-QUÉBEC, this official Government of Quebec recognition acknowledges initiatives by industries, businesses and institutions that have implemented responsible waste management measures. Performance +, the third of four levels, means that Transat has demonstrated excellent waste reclamation performance.

"We are very proud to receive this honour, which we owe to the commitment of our employees, who for many years have endeavoured to reduce their day-to-day environmental impact," said Annick Guérard, Transat's Chief Operating Officer. "It is their tangible actions that are enabling our program to achieve ever-higher levels."

Working closely with the property manager of its Montreal head office building at 300 Léo-Pariseau Street, Transat has implemented programs for managing and recycling waste and hazardous materials that it has steadily improved over time. In the summer of 2018, Transat introduced organic waste collection, supported by staff training. These programs, which include reduction at source and environmentally friendly procurement, have led the way to this latest distinction.

Transat embarked on a structured sustainable development approach in 2007. In 2018, it became the first major international tourism company to earn Travelife certification for all of its tour operation and travel agency activities. In order to continue advancing its sustainability approach, Transat has established a continuous-improvement plan aimed at strengthening both its environmental management and social engagement. Among initiatives it has introduced for its employees are a transportation program that encourages more sustainable daily commuting methods than solo driving, as well as its volunteering program.

About Transat

Transat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands to some 60 destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 12 years and was awarded Travelife certification in 2018. Based in Montreal, the company has 5,000 employees (TSX: TRZ).

Recent distinctions and awards

Named World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Voted Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

Voted Best Airline and Best Tour Operator at the Trophées Uni-Vers awards organized by the Association des Agents de Voyages du Québec

Ranked among Canada's Best Employers and first among airlines on Forbes magazine's list

