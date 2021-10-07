MONTREAL, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat A.T. Inc. ("Transat" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Bui as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Bui will assume his new role on November 15.

Mr. Bui served most recently as Chief Financial Officer for Kruger Energy, a renewable-energy producer with operations throughout the Americas. Previously, he worked as an investment banker and advisor on financial and growth strategies and mergers and acquisitions, notably at RBC Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley. He was also a policy advisor to the Quebec Minister of Finance. Mr. Bui holds an MBA from INSEAD and a BBA from HEC Montréal, as well as a CFA designation.

"I am very pleased to welcome Patrick to the Transat team," said Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat. "His experience in the financial management of a company operating in a rapidly changing industry will be invaluable in helping Transat implement its strategic plan, optimize its capital structure and achieve the Company's new ambitions in the wake of the pandemic crisis."

She added: "I would like to thank Jacques Simoneau, who is acting as interim CFO until Patrick arrives. His help and support have been invaluable over the past few months."

For his part, Mr. Bui commented: "I am eager to join Transat to participate in the restart of its operations and in its development in the coming years. I am honoured to join a company whose brand shines brightly in Quebec, and which has just been acclaimed World's Best Leisure Airline once again."

About Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Transat has grown to become a holiday travel reference worldwide, particularly as an air carrier under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international and Canadian destinations, striving to serve its customers with enthusiasm and friendliness at every stage of their trip or stay, and emphasizing safety throughout. Transat has been Travelife-certified since 2018, renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to the integrity of its operations and the magnificent destinations it serves. (TSX: TRZ).

