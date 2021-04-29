Transat A.T. Inc. - Election of Board members

MONTREAL, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - At the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, the eleven candidates for the Transat director positions were elected by a majority of votes cast by shareholders or their proxies attending the Meeting. The Transat Board of Directors consists of Mr. Raymond Bachand (Lead Director since 2018), Mr. Louis-Marie Beaulieu, Ms. Lucie Chabot, Mr. W. Brian Edwards, Ms. Susan Kudzman, Mr. Jean-Yves Leblanc, Mr. Ian Rae, Mr. Jacques Simoneau, Ms. Louise St-Pierre, Mr. Philippe Sureau, and Mr. Jean-Marc Eustache, Co-Founder of Transat, and its Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Following are the results of the vote:

Vote For

Withhold

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Raymond Bachand

17,368,055

92.54%

1,399,414

7.46%

Louis-Marie Beaulieu

17,387,095

92.64%

1,380,374

7.36%

Lucie Chabot

17,305,176

92.21%

1,462,293

7.79%

W. Brian Edwards

16,850,780

89.79%

1,916,689

10.21%

Jean-Marc Eustache

18,099,592

96.44%

1,296,017

667,877

3.56%

Susan Kudzman

17,034,399

90.77%

1,733,070

9.23%

Jean-Yves Leblanc

16,927,177

90.19%

1,840,292

9.81%

Ian Rae

17,043,168

90.81%

1,724,301

9.19%

Jacques Simoneau

16,557,468

88.22%

2,210,001

11.78%

Louise St-Pierre

17,379,941

92.61%

1,387,528

7.39%

Philippe Sureau

16,931,599

90.22%

1,835,870

9.78%

About Transat

Transat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. Under the Transat and Air Transat banners, the Corporation offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel to some 60 destinations in over 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 14 years and obtained Travelife certification in 2018. The Corporation is based in Montréal (TSX: TRZ).

