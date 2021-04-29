Transat A.T. Inc. - Election of Board members
Apr 29, 2021, 16:58 ET
MONTREAL, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - At the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, the eleven candidates for the Transat director positions were elected by a majority of votes cast by shareholders or their proxies attending the Meeting. The Transat Board of Directors consists of Mr. Raymond Bachand (Lead Director since 2018), Mr. Louis-Marie Beaulieu, Ms. Lucie Chabot, Mr. W. Brian Edwards, Ms. Susan Kudzman, Mr. Jean-Yves Leblanc, Mr. Ian Rae, Mr. Jacques Simoneau, Ms. Louise St-Pierre, Mr. Philippe Sureau, and Mr. Jean-Marc Eustache, Co-Founder of Transat, and its Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Following are the results of the vote:
|
Vote For
|
Withhold
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Raymond Bachand
|
17,368,055
|
92.54%
|
1,399,414
|
7.46%
|
Louis-Marie Beaulieu
|
17,387,095
|
92.64%
|
1,380,374
|
7.36%
|
Lucie Chabot
|
17,305,176
|
92.21%
|
1,462,293
|
7.79%
|
W. Brian Edwards
|
16,850,780
|
89.79%
|
1,916,689
|
10.21%
|
Jean-Marc Eustache
|
18,099,592
|
96.44%
1,296,017
|
667,877
|
3.56%
|
Susan Kudzman
|
17,034,399
|
90.77%
|
1,733,070
|
9.23%
|
Jean-Yves Leblanc
|
16,927,177
|
90.19%
|
1,840,292
|
9.81%
|
Ian Rae
|
17,043,168
|
90.81%
|
1,724,301
|
9.19%
|
Jacques Simoneau
|
16,557,468
|
88.22%
|
2,210,001
|
11.78%
|
Louise St-Pierre
|
17,379,941
|
92.61%
|
1,387,528
|
7.39%
|
Philippe Sureau
|
16,931,599
|
90.22%
|
1,835,870
|
9.78%
About Transat
Transat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. Under the Transat and Air Transat banners, the Corporation offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel to some 60 destinations in over 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 14 years and obtained Travelife certification in 2018. The Corporation is based in Montréal (TSX: TRZ).
SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.
For further information: Media: Odette Trottier, Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs, Transat A.T. Inc., 514 908-8891, [email protected]
