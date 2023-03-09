Transat A.T. Inc.

Mar 09, 2023, 16:45 ET
MONTREAL, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - At the company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders today, the eleven candidates for the Transat director positions were elected by a majority of votes cast by shareholders or their proxies attending the Meeting. The Transat Board of Directors consists of Ms. Geneviève Brouillette, Ms. Lucie Chabot, Ms. Valérie Chort, Mr. Robert Coallier, Mr. Daniel Desjardins, Ms. Susan Kudzman, Mr. Stéphane Lefebvre, Mr. Bruno Matheu, Mr. Ian Rae, Ms. Julie Tremblay, and Ms. Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.
Following are the results of the vote:
|
Vote FOR
|
Vote AGAINST
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Geneviève Brouillette
|
11,945,068
|
98.13 %
|
227,697
|
1.87 %
|
Lucie Chabot
|
11,936,307
|
98.06 %
|
236,458
|
1.94 %
|
Valérie Chort
|
11,957,452
|
98.23 %
|
215,313
|
1.77 %
|
Robert Coallier
|
11,959,848
|
98.25 %
|
212,917
|
1.75 %
|
Daniel Desjardins
|
11,961,106
|
98.26 %
|
211,659
|
1.74 %
|
Annick Guérard
|
11,931,202
|
98.02 %
|
241,563
|
1.98 %
|
Susan Kudzman
|
11,920,748
|
97.93 %
|
252,017
|
2.07 %
|
Stéphane Lefebvre
|
11,947,808
|
98.15 %
|
224,957
|
1.85 %
|
Bruno Matheu
|
11,962,330
|
98.27 %
|
210,435
|
1.73 %
|
Ian Rae
|
11,925,508
|
97.97 %
|
247,257
|
2.03 %
|
Julie Tremblay
|
11,923,661
|
97.95 %
|
249,104
|
2.05 %
About Transat
Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of holiday travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline in North America by passengers at the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international, U.S. and Canadian destinations. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, it is committed to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the destinations it serves. Transat has been Travelife-certified since 2018. (TSX: TRZ) www.transat.com
SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.
For further information: Andréan Gagné, Senior Director, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 514 987-1660, 104071
Share this article