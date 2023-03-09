Transat A.T. Inc. - Election of Board members Français

MONTREAL, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - At the company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders today, the eleven candidates for the Transat director positions were elected by a majority of votes cast by shareholders or their proxies attending the Meeting. The Transat Board of Directors consists of Ms. Geneviève Brouillette, Ms. Lucie Chabot, Ms. Valérie Chort, Mr. Robert Coallier, Mr. Daniel Desjardins, Ms. Susan Kudzman, Mr. Stéphane Lefebvre, Mr. Bruno Matheu, Mr. Ian Rae, Ms. Julie Tremblay, and Ms. Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

Following are the results of the vote:

Vote FOR

Vote AGAINST

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Geneviève Brouillette

11,945,068

98.13 %

227,697

1.87 %

Lucie Chabot

11,936,307

98.06 %

236,458

1.94 %

Valérie Chort

11,957,452

98.23 %

215,313

1.77 %

Robert Coallier

11,959,848

98.25 %

212,917

1.75 %

Daniel Desjardins

11,961,106

98.26 %

211,659

1.74 %

Annick Guérard

11,931,202

98.02 %

241,563

1.98 %

Susan Kudzman

11,920,748

97.93 %

252,017

2.07 %

Stéphane Lefebvre

11,947,808

98.15 %

224,957

1.85 %

Bruno Matheu

11,962,330

98.27 %

210,435

1.73 %

Ian Rae

11,925,508

97.97 %

247,257

2.03 %

Julie Tremblay

11,923,661

97.95 %

249,104

2.05 %


About Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of holiday travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline in North America by passengers at the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international, U.S. and Canadian destinations. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, it is committed to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the destinations it serves. Transat has been Travelife-certified since 2018. (TSX: TRZ) www.transat.com 

For further information: Andréan Gagné, Senior Director, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 514 987-1660, 104071

