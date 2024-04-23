Transat A.T. Inc. announces election of directors

MONTREAL, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The eleven candidates listed in the management proxy circular dated March 18, 2024, were re-elected, by a majority of votes, cast by shareholders or their proxies attending as directors of Transat A.T. Inc. ("Transat") at today's annual and special meeting of shareholders. Transat's board of directors consists of Ms. Geneviève Brouillette, Ms. Lucie Chabot, Ms. Valérie Chort, Mr. Robert Coallier, Mr. Daniel Desjardins, Ms. Susan Kudzman, Mr. Stéphane Lefebvre, Mr. Bruno Matheu, Mr. Ian Rae, Ms. Julie Tremblay, and Ms. Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat.

The voting results for the election of the directors are the following:

Votes FOR

Votes AGAINST

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Geneviève Brouillette

14,340,969

98.25 %

254,880

1.75 %

Lucie Chabot

14,339,225

98.24 %

256,624

1.76 %

Valérie Chort

14,319,644

98.11 %

276,205

1.89 %

Robert Coallier

14,355,565

98.35 %

240,284

1.65 %

Daniel Desjardins

14,351,678

98.33 %

244,171

1.67 %

Annick Guérard

14,330,267

98.18 %

265,582

1.82 %

Susan Kudzman

13,966,041

95.69 %

629,808

4.31 %

Stéphane Lefebvre

14,368,434

98.44 %

227,415

1.56 %

Bruno Matheu

14,347,470

98.30 %

248,379

1.70 %

Ian Rae

14,356,635

98.36 %

239,214

1.64 %

Julie Tremblay

14,328,977

98.17 %

266,872

1.83 %
Founded in Montreal 36 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of leisure travel, operating as an air carrier under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international destinations. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, it is committed to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the destinations it serves. Transat has been Travelife-certified since 2018. (TSX: TRZwww.transat.com

