Transat A.T. Inc. announces election of directors

MONTREAL, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The eleven candidates listed in the management proxy circular dated March 18, 2024, were re-elected, by a majority of votes, cast by shareholders or their proxies attending as directors of Transat A.T. Inc. ("Transat") at today's annual and special meeting of shareholders. Transat's board of directors consists of Ms. Geneviève Brouillette, Ms. Lucie Chabot, Ms. Valérie Chort, Mr. Robert Coallier, Mr. Daniel Desjardins, Ms. Susan Kudzman, Mr. Stéphane Lefebvre, Mr. Bruno Matheu, Mr. Ian Rae, Ms. Julie Tremblay, and Ms. Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat.

Votes FOR Votes AGAINST Number Percentage Number Percentage Geneviève Brouillette 14,340,969 98.25 % 254,880 1.75 % Lucie Chabot 14,339,225 98.24 % 256,624 1.76 % Valérie Chort 14,319,644 98.11 % 276,205 1.89 % Robert Coallier 14,355,565 98.35 % 240,284 1.65 % Daniel Desjardins 14,351,678 98.33 % 244,171 1.67 % Annick Guérard 14,330,267 98.18 % 265,582 1.82 % Susan Kudzman 13,966,041 95.69 % 629,808 4.31 % Stéphane Lefebvre 14,368,434 98.44 % 227,415 1.56 % Bruno Matheu 14,347,470 98.30 % 248,379 1.70 % Ian Rae 14,356,635 98.36 % 239,214 1.64 % Julie Tremblay 14,328,977 98.17 % 266,872 1.83 %

Founded in Montreal 36 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of leisure travel, operating as an air carrier under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international destinations. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, it is committed to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the destinations it serves. Transat has been Travelife-certified since 2018. (TSX: TRZ) www.transat.com

