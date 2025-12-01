MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Transat A.T. Inc. ("Transat" or the "Company") confirmed today that its board of directors (the "Board") has received a formal requisition from a dissenting shareholder (the "Requisitioning Shareholder) requesting that the Company convene an extraordinary meeting of shareholders to vote on certain proposed changes to the Board.

"The Board regularly engages with shareholders including Financière Outremont inc., a company held by Pierre Karl Péladeau and remains open to constructive input that serves the best interest of the Company and all shareholders. While we do not typically comment on discussions with individual shareholders, multiple directors have recently met with Mr. Péladeau and his team to explore constructive solutions, including potential changes to the Company's board composition. The Board and management team have a clear, disciplined plan for the Company, and we are confident in the direction we are pursuing to create long-term value," said Ms. Susan Kudzman, President of the Board of Directors.

In accordance with the Business Corporations Act, the Board is currently reviewing the request, including its validity and implications, and will respond in due course. Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

About Transat A.T. Inc.

Founded in Montreal in 1987, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of leisure travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international destinations. Air Transat's fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal, Transat has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. (TSX: TRZ) www.transat.com

For more information

Media

Andréan Gagné

Senior Director, Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Responsibility

[email protected]

514 987-1616, ext. 104071

Financial analysts

Jean-Francois Pruneau

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

514-987-1660, poste 104567

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.