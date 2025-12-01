MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Transat, voted World's Best Leisure Airline in 2025 by Skytrax, is pleased to announce a new interline partnership with GOL Airlines, one of Brazil's largest airlines. This partnership will significantly expand Air Transat's network by providing convenient onward connections across Brazil and to key destinations throughout South America.

Thanks to this new agreement, travellers flying with Air Transat to Rio de Janeiro Galeão International Airport (GIG) will be able to seamlessly connect to GOL's extensive network of 65 domestic and 17 international destinations, including major cities such as Sao Paulo, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador et Belo Horizonte.

"We are thrilled to partner with GOL to make it easier than ever for Canadians to explore Brazil and beyond," said Sebastian Ponce, Chief Revenue Officer at Transat. "This partnership strengthens our presence in South America and expands our network in a way that perfectly complements our new non-stop service to Rio de Janeiro."

This launch comes as Air Transat prepares to inaugurate its first-ever non-stop flights to Rio de Janeiro:

From Toronto (YYZ): starting February 4, 2026, operating twice weekly

From Montreal (YUL): starting February 5, 2026, operating once weekly

The partnership is effective immediately, and flights will be available for booking in the coming days.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 38 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

About GOL Airlines

GOL, Brazil's most on-time airline, is part of the Abra Group and, since its founding in 2001, has remained committed to its purpose of "Being the First for Everyone," democratizing access to air travel with smart solutions that delight more than 30 million customers each year. The Company has a team of 15,000 professionals dedicated to Safety -- GOL's number one value -- and operates a standardized fleet of 143 Boeing 737 aircraft. Through alliances with Avianca, American Airlines, and Air France-KLM, GOL offers its passengers more than 60 codeshare and interline agreements, providing greater convenience and seamless connections to any destination served by these partners. Smiles, the largest loyalty program in the country offering a complete travel platform, and GOLLOG, currently the largest regular cargo operation in Brazil, are also part of GOL's ecosystem.

