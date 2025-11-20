MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Transat, named World's Best Leisure Airline by Skytrax in 2025, is expanding its Summer 2026 program with a new non-stop service from Toronto to Accra (ACC), Ghana. The route will operate from June 17 to October 22, 2026, with two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Sundays.

"We are honoured to be the first and only airline to offer a direct connection between Canada and Ghana," said Sebastian Ponce, Chief Revenue Officer at Transat. "This non-stop service between Toronto and Accra aligns with our growth strategy on the African continent and directly responds to the needs of the Ghanaian diaspora in Ontario as well as the increasing interest in travelling to Ghana. It will also provide travellers with an entirely new, simplified connectivity option, eliminating the long European layovers that were previously required."

"Air Transat flights from Toronto, Canada to Accra, Ghana are not mere flights in the skies, but a connection between aspirations and reality," added the Honourable Joseph Bukari Nikpe, Minister for Transport, Republic of Ghana.

This announcement follows the recent unveiling of new services to Dakar and Agadir, as well as the well-established year-round operation to Marrakech. Accra thus becomes the company's fourth destination on the African continent, reflecting the strength and consistency of its expansion strategy in the region.

This new service expands an already diverse portfolio of destinations for summer 2026, offering travellers even more options to suit their needs, whether they are visiting loved ones, discovering new cultures, or exploring emerging destinations.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 38 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

