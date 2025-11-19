MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Transat, named the 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by Skytrax announced that its new interline and codeshare agreements with Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other, are now in effect.

This partnership enables travellers to book itineraries combining flights from both airlines, enhancing connectivity between Canada and Türkiye, and key destinations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. It allows them to travel on a single ticket for their entire journey and check in their bags only once, through to their final destination. The interline agreement offers access to cities such as Tehran, Delhi, Colombo, and Beirut via Turkish Airlines' global network.

Under the codeshare agreement, both carriers will place their airline codes on each other's services, starting with their respective Toronto – Istanbul flights. Additional connecting flights will be added in the coming months.

"We're proud to partner with Turkish Airlines to offer our clients seamless access to one of the world's most extensive networks," said Sebastian Ponce, Chief Revenue Officer at Transat. "This collaboration not only reconnects our travellers with Istanbul but also opens the door to vibrant destinations throughout Türkiye, Asia, and beyond."

As part of this new cooperation, Air Transat will add a new weekly flight on its year-round Toronto–Istanbul route, every Thursday starting May 28, 2026, bringing the total to three flights per week.

Commenting on the partnership, Turkish Airlines Chief Commercial Officer, Ahmet Olmuştur, said "We are pleased to partner with Air Transat and contribute to bilateral relations between Türkiye and Canada. Standing out as one of the direct connectors between two countries, we look forward to enhancing our partnership and further strengthen our position in Canada."

Celebrating the 15th year anniversary of its Toronto operations last year, Turkish Airlines has established a prominent position of connecting Canadian passengers to the world via its 3 gateways: Toronto, Montréal, and Vancouver.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 38 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

About Turkish Airlines

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 509 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 355 worldwide destinations as 302 international and 53 domestics in 131 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

