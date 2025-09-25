Landmark gathering for Canada's trail sector coming to Winnipeg June 16-19, 2026

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Trail builders, researchers and community leaders from across Canada are coming together for a first-of-its-kind event for Canada's trail community.

Trans Canada Trail is thrilled to announce that the inaugural Canadian Trail Summit is coming to Winnipeg from June 16 to 19, 2026. This national summit will bring together trail managers, advocates, researchers and policymakers to share ideas, explore challenges and shape the future of Canada's trail network.

The Summit is hosted by Trans Canada Trail, the organization that advocates, stewards and champions Canada's nationwide trail system. Keynote presentations, panel discussions and workshops from a wide range of trail professionals will focus on key issues facing the sector, from conservation and accessibility to community engagement, tourism and innovation.

"This is a crucial moment for our nation's trails," says Mathieu Roy, CEO of Trans Canada Trail. "As strong as Canada's trail network is today, it is not immune to the challenges of an ever-changing world. By bringing together leaders from across the country, the Canadian Trail Summit will help build a strong, united national trail sector — one that will ensure a resilient future for the trails that connect us to nature and one another."

The Summit's theme, "Trails for a Changing World" is aimed at sparking bold ideas and practical solutions to help shape the future of trails in Canada. Presentations will explore topics like:

Adapting infrastructure

Building for climate resilience

Advancing inclusion

Supporting healthy living

Strengthening community ties

The overall goal of this landmark national gathering is to find ways to ensure that Canada's trail network remains sustainable, inclusive, resilient and essential for generations to come.

In addition to formal sessions and discussions, the Summit's attendees will have opportunities to explore Winnipeg's unique blend of natural beauty, urban trail networks and cultural vibrance. Through field trips and hands-on outdoor workshops, participants will experience some of Manitoba's most celebrated trail routes and outdoor spaces.

Registration and a call for presenters for the 2026 Canadian Trail Summit are currently open at canadiantrailsummit.ca. Keynote speakers will be announced soon.

Trans Canada Trail representatives are available for interviews in English and French. Media wishing to attend the conference can reach out to [email protected].

About Trans Canada Trail

The Canadian Trail Summit is hosted by Trans Canada Trail, the organization that advocates, stewards and champions Canada's nationwide trail system.

The Trans Canada Trail is the longest multi-use trail system in the world and it is always growing. It reaches every province and territory, and connects all three of Canada's coastlines. Each section of the Trans Canada Trail is managed locally and supports different activities and community needs.

SOURCE Trans Canada Trail

Media Contact : Justin Fauteux, Manager, [email protected]