Nationwide initiative to collectively log 30,000 kilometres in 30 days to support Canada's Trail officially kicks off Sept. 20

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - From coast to coast to coast, Canadians are hitting their local trails for a good cause.

Saturday, Sept. 20 marks the official opening of the Great Canadian Hike, a national initiative that challenges people across the country to collectively cover 30,000 kilometres in 30 days while raising funds to support trail development throughout Canada.

Reaching every province and territory and spanning nearly 30,000 kilometres, the Trans Canada Trail is the longest multi-use trail in the world. It connects all three of Canada's coastlines while helping people across the country find connection to nature and one another.

The Great Canadian Hike encourages people of all ages and abilities to spend time outside, get active and celebrate Canada's vast natural landscapes. By joining the challenge, participants will not only enjoy the health and wellness benefits of time on the Trail but also be part of a nationwide effort to show how trails build stronger communities and unite our country.

How it works

, the Great Canadian Hike is free to join and open to all skill levels. Participants can register, create a team, raise funds and log their activity online at greatcanadianhike.ca.

All human-powered activities — hiking, running, biking, paddling or rolling — count towards the 30,000-kilometre collective goal.

. Registration and donations will remain open throughout the campaign.

"The Trans Canada Trail is a symbol of connection — it is a multi-generational, truly national project that links more than 900 communities and brings Canadians together from coast to coast to coast," says Mathieu Roy, Chief Executive Officer of Trans Canada Trail. "The Great Canadian Hike is an invitation to come together and celebrate the landscapes and communities that make our country unique. Everyone in Canada is part of this shared journey, and every kilometre we log and dollar we raise will play a key role in ensuring this iconic Canadian treasure remains strong for today and future generations."

Funds raised during the Great Canadian Hike will directly support trail initiatives across Canada — everything from damage repair and accessibility improvements to trail extensions and training opportunities for volunteers. Prior to the Sept. 20 kickoff, the campaign has already raised more than $30,000 and registered more than 1,000 participants.

Athletic Brewing Company Pledges $30,000 for 30,000 KM

Athletic Brewing Company, a National Trail Partner of Trans Canada Trail, is generously supporting the Great Canadian Hike by donating $1 for every kilometre logged during the campaign, up to $30,000. A long-time champion for trails and access to the outdoors, Athletic Brewing has granted more than $6.3 million to support trails and outdoor spaces around the world under its Two For The Trails initiative, including existing support for Trail Care, an annual funding program offered by Trans Canada Trail.

The Great Canadian Hike is also generously supported by Manulife, Trans Canada Trail's National 'Trails for Health' partner, who is committed to helping Canadians live longer, healthier, better lives in alignment with their Impact Agenda.

Resources

Find more information and register at greatcanadianhike.ca

Explore Trans Canada Trail's interactive map

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail is the longest multi-use trail system in the world and it is always growing. It reaches every province and territory and connects all three of Canada's coastlines. Each section of the Trans Canada Trail is managed locally and supports different activities and community needs.

Trans Canada Trail is the organization that advocates for, stewards and champions Canada's nationwide trail system. It is a registered charity that receives funding from the Government of Canada (through Parks Canada), various provincial and municipal governments, and generous donors.

