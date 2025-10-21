Great Canadian Hike inspires 2,128 participants to log over 94,000 kilometres while raising more than $100,000 to support Canada's nationwide trail system

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Over just 30 days, Canadians collectively crossed the longest trail in the world -- three times.

The Great Canadian Hike, a nationwide challenge presented by Trans Canada Trail, wrapped up on Oct. 19 after more than 2,100 participants spent a month hitting the Trail, logging their activity and raising funds to support trails across Canada. The final kilometre tally was 94,076, more than triple the original 30-day goal of 30,000.

From Sept. 20 to Oct. 19, Great Canadian Hike participants hiked, biked, paddled and rolled on trails across Canada, tracking their progress through synced fitness apps and manual entries. The initial aim was to collectively cover the approximate length of the Trans Canada Trail -- 30,000 kilometres -- in 30 days.

That goal was achieved in a little over a week. On Sept. 28, the eighth day of the campaign, the national total surpassed 30,000 kilometres and continued climbing.

"We are thrilled and deeply grateful for the way people across the country have embraced the Great Canadian Hike," says Mathieu Roy, Chief Executive Officer of Trans Canada Trail. "Canadians of all ages came together to celebrate our shared love of the outdoors, discover new parts of the Trail and contribute to its ongoing care. This incredible response shows how meaningful the Trail is to communities from coast to coast to coast. Thank you to everyone who participated, supported or donated -- your contributions will have a lasting impact."

More than $100,000 raised

In addition to logging kilometres, Great Canadian Hike participants were encouraged to collect donations to support Trans Canada Trail and its mission to keep Canada's national trail system safe, accessible and thriving.

Funds raised through the initiative will help maintain, repair and enhance trails throughout the country by supporting everything from damage repair to accessibility improvements to training opportunities for local trail organizations.

As of Oct. 21, participants had raised nearly $80,000. This, combined with a $30,000 contribution from Athletic Brewing Company, a National Trail Partner of Trans Canada Trail, brings the total funds raised by the Great Canadian Hike to nearly $110,000.

Athletic Brewing pledged to donate $1 for every kilometre logged during the campaign, up to $30,000. By reaching 30,000 kilometres in just eight days, participants unlocked the full $30,000 donation.

In addition to Athletic Brewing, the Great Canadian Hike was generously supported by Manulife, Trans Canada Trail's National 'Trails for Health' partner.

Though kilometres are no longer being tracked, donations will remain open until Nov. 16 and can be made online at greatcanadianhike.ca.

The Trans Canada Trail is the longest multi-use trail system in the world and it is always growing. It reaches every province and territory and connects all three of Canada's coastlines. Each section of the Trans Canada Trail is managed locally and supports different activities and community needs.

Trans Canada Trail is the organization that advocates for, stewards and champions Canada's nationwide trail system. It is a registered charity that receives funding from the Government of Canada (through Parks Canada), various provincial and municipal governments, and generous donors.

