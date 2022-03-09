Trans Canada Trail and 2022 Canada Games are proud to engage Canadians in a celebration of Canada, athleticism, and healthy, safe and active communities.

MONTREAL, March 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - As part of its 30th anniversary year celebrations, Trans Canada Trail, steward of the longest trail network in the world, announces its partnership with the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games to bring the Canada Games Torch from Ottawa to Montreal along the Trans Canada Trail Torch Relay route. Building on the milestone of connection and getting people out on the 28,000-km long Trans Canada Trail, the partnership provides an opportunity to inspire Canadians to embrace the outdoors, discover the diversity and richness of the land, enhance their health and well-being, and share their stories along this globally significant and iconic trail network.

As a key part of the 28th edition of the Canada Games, Niagara 2022 has envisioned a uniquely themed journey for this section of the Torch Relay, which includes its distinctive path from Ottawa to Montreal via the Trans Canada Trail. The Niagara 2022 Torch Relay program marks the beginning of the journey that culminates in the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Canada Games, which is scheduled to take place at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines on August 6. The Canada Games are the country's marquee event for amateur sport representing the highest level of national competition for thousands of up-and-coming Canadian athletes.

"We're incredibly proud to partner with the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games," says Eleanor McMahon, President & CEO, Trans Canada Trail. "2022 marks 30 years of the Trans Canada Trail, and we will continue to build on the milestone of connecting people across Canada to nature and to one another. Our anniversary year will see us turning our focus on animating the Trail through amazing experiences and opportunities for everyone to enjoy all that our communities, and the vast landscapes have to offer. I can't see a more fitting platform for that than through this partnership, with athletes across our country joining with all Canadians in celebrating this significant multisport Games event in Canada as we emerge from the pandemic."

"We are excited to partner with Trans Canada Trail to deliver the first leg of our Niagara 2022 Torch Relay program, which is being presented by Canada Steamship Lines," states Doug Hamilton, Board Chair of the Niagara 2022 Host Society. "The 2022 Canada Summer Games will see Canadians come together for a celebration in Niagara, and we can't imagine a better place to start our Torch Relay journey than on this iconic Trail that stretches to every Canadian coast and connects over 15,000 communities in Canada. We look forward to welcoming Canadians to join our journey along the Trans Canada Trail from Ottawa to Montreal, and then along the St. Lawrence Seaway to Niagara."

"Beginning with the traditional torch lighting ceremony at the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill, the Canada Games Torch Relay is a momentous milestone that sparks excitement for each edition of the Canada Games," adds Kelly-Ann Paul, President and CEO, Canada Games Council. "Just as the historic Trans Canada Trail connects our country from coast to coast to coast, the Torch Relay unites communities on the road to the Games. We know the 2022 Host Society, alongside partners like Trans Canada Trail and Canada Steamship Lines, will create a memorable journey from Ottawa to Niagara for the 2022 Canada Summer Games."

The journey of the 2022 Canada Games Torch Relay along the Trans Canada Trail coincides with International Trails Day (June 4, 2022), an annual celebration of trails and the healthy lifestyle encouraged, traditionally marked in North America on the first Saturday of June. Following its trek down the Trans Canada Trail to Montreal, Niagara 2022's Torch Relay will then travel by water on the CSL Welland along the St. Lawrence Seaway, before disembarking at the Welland Canal, where the torch will begin its journey on land across the Niagara Region.

The Trans Canada Trail (the Trail) is the longest recreational trail in the world, spanning over 28,000 kilometres on land and water. Linking three oceans – the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic – the Trail connects 15,000 rural, urban and Indigenous communities across every province and territory. It is a ribbon that connects Canada's diverse landscapes, seasons, people and experiences, and fosters unity, collaboration and connectedness. Trans Canada Trail is a registered charity and stewards this national trail in collaboration with local Trail partners. With funding from the Government of Canada through Parks Canada, and investments from all levels of government and generous donors, Trans Canada Trail is the largest investor in trail infrastructure projects in Canada, supporting improvements, growth and enhancements for generations to come. tctrail.ca

At the peak of Niagara's boldest summer yet, more than 5,000 up-and-coming athletes, their coaches and support staff will gather to compete for the podium in Canada's largest multi-sport event. From August 6 to 21, 2022, Niagara will surge stronger than ever on the national stage. The 2022 Games, made possible thanks to funding and support from the Government of Canada,the Government of Ontario,the Niagara Region, andthe Canada Games Council, will give rise to new legacies of ambition, confidence and compassion that will inspire generations to come.

