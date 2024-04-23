MONTREAL, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - It takes a nation to care for the world's longest trail network. To make that undertaking possible, Trans Canada Trail is awarding $269,250 to 221 trail groups across Canada as part of its annual Trail Care Grant program.

The Trail Care program will culminate with a national Trail Care Day on June 1, when volunteers across the country will roll up their sleeves and make a tangible difference for their local trail. (CNW Group/Trans Canada Trail)

The Trail Care Grant program opens every spring – when trail groups are preparing for the busy season – and has engaged thousands of volunteers in its five-year history. The grants, up to $1,500 each, were awarded following an application process and can be used toward a number of trail activities, including clean-up, debris removal, art installation, maintenance or volunteer appreciation.

"These grants support the Trail where it really counts – at the local level. Trail groups can decide what their community needs most, while making their mark on this incredible national trail network," says Mathieu Roy, VP and Chief Trail Experience Officer at Trans Canada Trail. "It is inspiring to see such strong interest in a nationwide effort to care for the Trail that connects us all."

This year, Trans Canada Trail is proud to award Trail Care Grants from coast to coast to coast:

Alberta : $22,750

: British Columbia : $22,750

: Manitoba : $20,250

: New Brunswick : $19,000

: Newfoundland and Labrador : $12,750

and : Northwest Territories : $2,500

: Nova Scotia : $39,500

: Ontario : $68,000

: Prince Edward Island : $2,500

: Quebec : $30,250

: Saskatchewan : $25,000

: Yukon : $4,000

The dollars spent on trail improvement won't go to waste. A 2023 report shows that communities along the Trans Canada see enormous economic benefit. Every year, trail users spend more than $13 billion at businesses and services along their route, and trail activity supports more than 220,000 jobs across the country.

The Trail Care Grant is just one of the ways Trans Canada Trail provides funding to trail organizations at the local level. In addition to Trail Care, the organization helps fund projects across the country ranging from major and minor trail maintenance to accessibility and inclusion initiatives to climate emergency support. Trans Canada Trail also offers a Trails Support Program for First Nation, Métis and Inuit Communities and a National Youth Employment Program.

The Trail Care program will culminate with a national Trail Care Day on June 1, when volunteers across the country will roll up their sleeves and make a tangible difference for their local trail.

Trail Care is generously supported by Columbia Sportswear and Toyota Canada.

Resources

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail (the Trail) is the longest recreational trail in the world, spanning over 28,000 kilometres on land and water. Linking three oceans – the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic – the Trail connects 15,000 rural, urban and Indigenous communities across every province and territory. It is a ribbon that connects Canada's diverse landscapes, seasons, people and experiences, and fosters unity, collaboration and connectedness. Trans Canada Trail is a registered charity and stewards this national trail in collaboration with local trail partners. With funding from the Government of Canada through Parks Canada, and investments from all levels of government and generous donors, Trans Canada Trail is the largest investor in trail infrastructure projects in Canada, supporting improvements, growth and enhancements for generations to come.

SOURCE Trans Canada Trail

For further information: Justin Fauteux, Manager of Media and Public Relations, Trans Canada Trail, [email protected]