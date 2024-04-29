Formerly the organization's Chief Trail Experience Officer, Mathieu Roy is a leader in the national and global trail sector

MONTREAL, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Trans Canada Trail is pleased to announce the appointment of Mathieu Roy as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following an extensive executive search. With over two decades of experience and a proven track record of leadership in both the national and global trail sector, Mathieu brings a wealth of knowledge to the role.

Mathieu, a professional engineer with the Order of Engineers of Quebec, co-founded and successfully led his own environmental consulting firm before joining Trans Canada Trail in 2017. Previously serving as Vice-President and Chief Trail Experience Officer, Mathieu played a pivotal role in trail operations and strategic relationship building with trail groups, communities and governments. Notably, he spearheaded the execution of Trans Canada Trail's funding agreements with the federal government through Parks Canada, always aiming to enhance and grow the Trail, and to support economic development and health in communities across Canada.

"This organization's mission is deeply personal to me, and I am honoured to play a part in stewarding Canada's national trail network," he said. "I am excited to build on our solid foundation and to implement innovative new approaches that support a sustainable organization, a strong trail sector and an exceptional Trans Canada Trail."

Michael Lindsay, Chair of Trans Canada Trail's Board of Directors led the executive search process, and expressed confidence and excitement about the organization's new leadership.

"The Board is thrilled to appoint Mathieu Roy as Trans Canada Trail's CEO. He is a true champion for the Trail and his expertise uniquely positions him to guide the organization into its next chapter," he said. "We have full confidence that Mathieu and senior leadership will ensure a seamless transition as we continue our work to steward an incredible, nationwide network of trails. We extend our appreciation to Meghan Reddick for her leadership as Interim CEO during this critical period."

Prior to Mathieu's appointment, Meghan Reddick, Vice-President and Chief Communications & Marketing Officer at Trans Canada Trail was appointed Interim CEO. During this period, the organization developed a new five-year strategic plan with a focus on enhancing and diversifying revenue streams. This new, robust strategic framework, coupled with Mathieu's continued leadership, ensures that Trans Canada Trail is well-positioned for future stability and growth.

Mathieu officially begins his duties as CEO on April 29, 2024.

Mathieu is available for interview in English and French.

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail (the Trail) is the longest recreational trail in the world, spanning over 28,000 kilometres on land and water. Linking three oceans – the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic – the Trail connects 15,000 rural, urban and Indigenous communities across every province and territory. It is a ribbon that connects Canada's diverse landscapes, seasons, people and experiences, and fosters unity, collaboration and connectedness. Trans Canada Trail is a registered charity and stewards this national trail in collaboration with local trail partners. With funding from the Government of Canada through Parks Canada, and investments from all levels of government and generous donors, Trans Canada Trail is the largest investor in trail infrastructure projects in Canada, supporting improvements, growth and enhancements for generations to come. tctrail.ca

