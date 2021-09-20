Prior to joining TCC, he has held several senior investment positions with major insurance companies, financial institutions and asset management firms. In his new role at TCC, he will be responsible for solving complex client issues through innovative investment solutions, and for driving new business opportunities in Canada.

"Rahul has a breath of knowledge across a wide range of traditional and alternative investment products and a clear awareness of the key issues affecting institutional investors that will be invaluable assets to support our team and our clients," said Jean-François Milette, Global Head of Client Solutions at TCC. "We're really excited to welcome him to our new Toronto office, and trust that he will successfully contribute to our growth strategy by giving us a footprint in the largest institutional investment market in the country."

Rahul's unique background includes studying Medicine and Surgery in the UK and practicing as a fully qualified UK medical doctor for two years, before embarking in a successful career change to asset management in 2001. In addition to being a CFA and CAIA charterholder, he is also an eminent investment thought leader and frequent guest speaker at key Canadian conferences.

About Trans-Canada Capital

Trans-Canada Capital (TCC) is an innovative asset management firm specializing in non-traditional investment strategies for institutional investors. Since 2009, the team has successfully managed the pension assets of Air Canada, one of the largest corporate pension plans in the country. Over the years, we have earned an enviable reputation by generating superior returns through sophisticated strategies focusing on alpha generation in a rigorous risk-controlled framework. With more than $30 billion in assets under management, over 85 investment professionals based in Montreal and Toronto, and a complete range of innovative solutions, TCC is well positioned to meet the needs of institutional investors seeking consistent returns.

