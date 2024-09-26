MONTRÉAL, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Trans-Canada Capital Inc. (TCC) is pleased to appoint Mr. François Desmeules, CFA as Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income.

As a seasoned institutional investor, Mr. Desmeules will contribute to the management of the multi-billion fixed income platform at TCC.

Prior to joining TCC, François was responsible for managing an absolute return fixed income portfolio and played a key role in managing various types of bond mandates, including active government and liability-driven mandates.

"We are thrilled that François has agreed to join our fixed income team. His complementary experience will greatly enhance our existing team of managers," said Karin Sullivan, Vice President, Fixed Income at TCC.

About Trans-Canada Capital Inc.

Trans-Canada Capital (TCC) is an asset management firm specializing in innovative investment strategies for investors. Since 2009, the team has successfully managed the pension assets of Air Canada, one of the largest corporate pension plans in the country. Over the years, we have earned an enviable reputation by generating superior returns through strategies focusing on alpha generation in a rigorous risk-controlled framework. TCC has C$20 billion of assets under management and manages an additional C$10B in unfunded mandates. With more than 125 investment professionals based in Montreal and Toronto, and a complete range of alternative solutions, TCC is well positioned to meet the needs of investors seeking steady returns.

