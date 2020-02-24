Trainers Choice expands Active Recovery Leadership into the Quebec market

Consumer research, sponsored by Trainers Choice, showed that respondents had a 36 per cent increase in their intention to self-treat a nagging injury with a retail solution after seeing in-store awareness and educational material. Injuries such as sprains and strains affect a large percentage of Canadians and there is an elevation in frequency as people enter the later stages of life. Individuals over 40-years-old, on average, claim to deal with three to four nagging injuries. Many people fall into the passive or non-treating category, electing to suffer with chronic pain or long term aches and pains; However, with education, customers are now aware of treatment options at the retail level that may improve their quality of life.

"We are excited about this opportunity to provide leadership in the health and wellness category with our retail partners. Many people suffer from nagging injuries with constant pain and do not seek treatment," says Trainers Choice founder and president, Rick Schaly. "The retail channel now provides an opportunity to find solutions that will supplement their treatment options."

The Jean Coutu program will be at 350 locations starting in January, 2020 , with a further expansion of the program later in the year. Additionally, Trainers Choice is already available at all 179 Pharmaprix locations in the Quebec market.

About Trainers Choice :

Trainers Choice, a clinic based company, that has been in business for over 30 years. Its Canadian Sports Medicine Complex includes Orthopaedic Surgeons, Primary Care Sports Medicine Physicians, Physiotherapists, Chiropractors, and Athletic Therapists, providing leading edge treatment solutions to help people recover from their injuries. This knowledge and patient experience is leveraged to design and develop innovative Brace and Support products that are functional, comfortable, and exceed expectations. The Trainers Choice brand can be found at Shoppers Drug Market, Loblaws Companies Ltd, Jean Coutu, London Drugs, Metro Ontario, and independent pharmacies across Canada. Learn more about Trainers Choice at www.trainerschoice.ca.

