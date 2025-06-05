Trainers Choice Leads the Way in Sports Medicine Innovation with Launch of GeoCell -- A Natural, High-Performance Material

The GeoCell product line was created by industry veteran Rick Schaly, founder of a chain of award-winning rehabilitation clinics and the Trainers Choice brand. His vision combines clinical expertise with innovative solutions to enhance recovery and performace. Trainer's Choice products reflect a unique and synergistic collaboration among healthcare professionals including physiotherapists, chiropractors, athletic therapists, massage therapists, doctors, and orthopaedic surgeons.

Trainers Choice's exclusive range of products have been meticulously designed and rigorously tested in these clinics with one primary goal in mind: to alleviate pain and discomfort so that patients are empowered to resume their active lives and pursue their passions.

The GeoCell line of products uses a sustainable, plant-based material that replaces traditional neoprene without compromising on performace. With the launch of GeoCell, Trainers Choice becomes first sports medicine brace and support company to use GeoCell material in their products.

What is GeoCell?

Derived from Hevea trees with a 30-year rubber production lifespan, GeoCell is sourced from FSC and PEFC certified plantations, ensuring it meets the highest standards in responsible forest management. It is made using recycled laminate fabrics and water- based adhesives, and is manufactured without the use of harmful chemicals.

Engineered with supportive stretch and stabilizing properties for injury recovery, GeoCell keeps muscles protected and comfortable through every stage of movement and sustainability.

"To continue to improve our environmental impact we are moving toward sustainable materials," says Rick Schaly. "We want to improve our customers' health and well-being, while contributing to the health of the planet one step at a time. These braces and supports were designed with performance, functionality, and sustainability as the focus."

Beyond the commitment to quality, Trainers Choice utilizes sustainable design practices, natural-based premium materials and cutting-edge technologies like kinetic paneling to help patients achieve unparalleled support and healing.

Trainers Choice is now positioning itself for growth in new markets—bridging the gap between functional medical products and responsible design. In Canada, Shoppers Drug Mart will be the first national retailer to feature the GeoCell brace and support line.

About Trainers Choice:

Trainers Choice is a clinic-based Canadian company that has been in business for over 30 years. Its Canadian Sports Medicine Development Team includes Orthopaedic Surgeons, Primary Care Sports Medicine Physicians, Physiotherapists, Chiropractors, and Athletic Therapists, providing leading edge treatment solutions to help people recover from their injuries. This knowledge and patient experience is leveraged to design and develop innovative Brace and Support products that are functional, comfortable, and exceed expectations. The Trainers Choice brand can be found at Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaw Companies Ltd, Save-On, PharmaSave, Metro Ontario, and McKesson owned independent banners. In addition, Trainers Choice is launching in the USA in July 2025 at a southeastern regional grocery chain and plans to expand the GeoCell line into additional Canadian retailers.

Learn more about Trainers Choice at www.trainerschoice.ca .

SOURCE Trainer's Choice

For information, please contact: Taylor Schaly, Director of Sustainability, [email protected], (705) 721-5138