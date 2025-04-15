Trailblazing Cosmetics Entrepreneur Named Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year by Retail Council of Canada

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is proud to announce that Jenn Harper, Founder and CEO of Cheekbone Beauty Cosmetics Inc. has been named the Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year. As the visionary behind the first-ever Indigenous-owned cosmetics company, Jenn Harper is being recognized for her bold leadership, unwavering commitment to sustainability, and meaningful contributions to Indigenous communities across Canada.

Trailblazing Cosmetics Entrepreneur Named Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

Cheekbone Beauty Cosmetics Inc. was founded with a mission to celebrate Indigenous culture through high-performing, ethically sourced beauty products. The brand has since built a strong presence in the North American beauty industry, earning a loyal following not only for its bold, vibrant offerings but also for its values. As a certified B Corporation, Cheekbone Beauty is leading the way in sustainable packaging—challenging an industry often scrutinized for its environmental footprint.

"Jenn Harper is redefining what it means to lead with purpose in retail," said Diane J. Brisebois, President, and CEO of Retail Council of Canada. "Her limitless energy, innovative spirit, and deep-rooted commitment to community are exactly what the Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year Award is about. We are thrilled to honour her outstanding achievements."

Even with the brand's rapid growth, Harper remains deeply involved in daily operations at Cheekbone Beauty, particularly in product innovation—ensuring every formulation tells a story, while meeting the highest ethical standards. Beyond her business achievements, she has made a lasting impact by investing in Indigenous communities through financial support, product donations, mentorship for aspiring Indigenous entrepreneurs, and a dedicated Scholarship Fund designed to empower the next generation of Indigenous leaders and changemakers.

The 2025 Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year Award will be presented to Jenn Harper at Retail Council of Canada's Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala on June 3, 2025, at the Toronto Congress Centre

Capping off the first day of RCCSTORE25, Canada's premier retail conference, the Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala will celebrate the industry's top performers. Taking place June 3–4, 2025, RCCSTORE25 will feature 75+ expert speakers and draw retail leaders from across North America and beyond.

Media are invited to attend this prestigious event celebrating Jenn Harper and other esteemed award recipients.

About Cheekbone Beauty Cosmetics Inc.:

Cheekbone Beauty Cosmetics Inc. is an award-winning indigenous-owned beauty brand, known for creating clean vegan colour cosmetics.

Follow on Instagram: @cheekbonebeauty

Shop online: cheekbonebeauty.com

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. This sector is a major economic contributor, generating more than $93 billion annually in wages and employee benefits. In 2024, core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) exceeded $507 billion. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members account for more than two-thirds of these core retail sales and 95 per cent of the grocery market. Our membership extends across the country, embracing over 54,000 storefronts in diverse formats such as department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants, and quick service restaurants. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC, a not-for-profit, industry-funded association, proudly represents retail businesses of all sizes, from small independents to large national chains, in communities nationwide. retailcouncil.org.

SOURCE Retail Council of Canada

Santo Ligotti, VP Marketing & Membership, (416) 274-2956, [email protected]