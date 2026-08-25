Tragic workplace accident at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- The ADM Aéroports de Montréal team is deeply saddened by the loss of a member of the YUL airport community, an employee of Samsic, following an accident that occurred while carrying out their duties.

"The loss of a member of our airport community affects us all deeply. During this difficult time, our thoughts are with the employee's family, loved ones and colleagues, to whom we extend our heartfelt sympathy and sincere condolences," said Yves Beauchamp, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADM.

In collaboration with its partners, ADM swiftly implemented assistance and support measures for employees and passengers who witnessed this tragic accident. The organization has also been cooperating with the authorities responsible for the investigation since the outset of their work.

Out of respect for the victim and their loved ones, ADM will not be providing any further comment and invites media representatives to direct their questions to the authorities leading the investigation.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

Source : Aéroports de Montréal,Public Affairs 514 394-7304, [email protected]